Those supporting terror ecosystem will face action: J&K L-G Manoj Sinha

Lieutenant Governor said on Wednesday that those supporting the 'terror ecosystem' will face action.

Addressing a media conference here, Sinha said, "Whosoever supports the terror ecosystem in J&K will face action."

He said the police and security agencies will find out who is supporting terror and the political affiliations of such supporters will not matter.

He said it is for the J&K administration and the Centre to decide who has to stay and work in J&K.

"Rs 70,000 crore investment will become a reality in the UT soon," he said.

Answering a question about the Kashmiri Pandit employees serving in the Valley, the Lt. Governor said that almost all these employees have been posted at district headquarters.

"We cannot afford to pay salaries to anybody who does not work," he added.

About Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in J&K, Sinha said that the Yatra will be allowed as long as it doesn't challenge the country's sovereignty and the democratic principle.

About the recent hue and cry being made on the Land Grants Rules 2022 notified by the UT government, he said these rules have brought J&K at par with the rest of the country.

"I want to assure that no poor man will lose the land allotted to him. It is only some big business houses who have monopolised government lands that are feeling threatened," he asserted.

About the G20 meeting likely to be held in J&K, he said, "Only one G20 meeting will be held in Srinagar.

"We have requested the Government of India that one G20 meeting should also be held in Jammu.

"We will ensure that we are able to showcase our strength during that meeting."

He expressed confidence that the G20 meeting will be held without any hassles in J&K.

--IANS

sq/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)