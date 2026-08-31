J&K MBBS, BDS interns begin indefinite strike, seek stipend hike to ₹30K

MBBS and BDS interns across medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir went on an indefinite strike over low stipend and staged dharnas in Jammu, seeking an increase in their monthly stipend from the existing ₹12,300 to ₹30,000.

The protesting interns said their stipend had remained unchanged for nearly seven years despite repeated representations and protests, while the cost of living and stipends offered to interns in several other states had increased substantially.

Dr Shahnawaz, a protesting intern, said MBBS and BDS interns across J-K had joined the strike over the long-pending demand.

"Our stipend has remained at around ₹12,300 for seven years. In several other states, interns are getting between ₹25,000 and ₹45,000. We are performing the same duties, including 24-hour and night shifts and rural postings, but are being paid only around ₹400 a day," he said.

He claimed their stipend was ₹12,300, whereas in several states it ranged from ₹30,000 to ₹45,000 or more.

"We are demanding that our stipend be increased to ₹30,000," he said.

The intern said the existing stipend had failed to keep pace with inflation and the workload being shouldered by them in government medical colleges.

Dr Shahnawaz said interns were among the first medical personnel to attend to patients arriving in emergency departments and also assisted doctors in OPDs, wards, procedures and other hospital services.

"Despite performing regular duties and handling a substantial workload, we continue to receive only ₹12,300 a month. This is unjust," an intern said.

"We have launched an indefinite strike and are on dharna in support of our demand to enhance our stipend to ₹30,000. A written assurance should come from the government," Dr Abhinav Bhat, another protestor, told reporters here.

He said a committee constituted by the Health and Medical Education Department in 2023 had recommended enhancement of the stipend to around ₹25,000 for 2025-26.

"Subsequently, the issue was raised in the 2026 Assembly session and the proposed stipend was mentioned as around ₹26,300. But despite this, the file is still pending," he said.

Dr Bhat alleged that the interns had been unable to get a clear response about the status of the file, with officials allegedly directing them to different departments.

"Sometimes we are told the file has been forwarded to the chief minister, while at other times we are told it is with the Finance Department. We are being made to run from one office to another," he said.

"We are on an indefinite strike and will continue until our demand is fulfilled. We want a written order, not merely an assurance," he said.

According to comparative figures displayed by the interns, Odisha tops the list with a monthly stipend of ₹44,319, followed by West Bengal at ₹43,099 and Assam at ₹35,000.

Karnataka pays ₹30,000, while Kerala offers ₹27,300 and Delhi and Meghalaya ₹26,300 each.

The stipend in Telangana is listed at ₹25,900, while Arunachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh offer ₹25,000 each. Tamil Nadu's stipend is shown at around ₹25,000, followed by Haryana at ₹24,310 and Andhra Pradesh at around ₹21,840, according to the figures.

Gujarat, Bihar, Goa and Himachal Pradesh are listed at around ₹20,000 a month, while Puducherry offers ₹18,000.

Against these figures, J-K interns receive only ₹12,300 a month, according to the chart, placing the Union Territory at the bottom of the comparison.

They said their demand was to raise the monthly stipend to ₹30,000, citing inflation and the workload handled by interns in government medical colleges.

The interns said they perform duties in emergency departments, OPDs, wards and other clinical areas, including night shifts and rural postings, while continuing to receive a stipend that has remained unchanged for years.

They also pointed out that even the proposed revision in J&K, which had been under consideration following recommendations of a committee constituted in 2023, had not resulted in implementation of a revised stipend.

The protestors said the disparity was difficult to justify when interns across the country were performing broadly similar clinical duties.

"Same work, same dedication and fair stipend" is the message displayed on their protest banners.

They said the strike would continue indefinitely until their demand is accepted and the revised stipend is formally notified.