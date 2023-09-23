J&K Police arrest 2 LeT terrorists in Baramulla, recover ammunition

The Jammu and Kashmir Police along with security forces arrested two terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba or The Resistance Front (LeT/TRF) and recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition from their possession in Baramulla.

Earlier on September 21, police in Baramulla through reliable sources came to know that one individual namely Yaseen Ahmad Shah son of Tariq Ahmad resident of Janbazpora Baramulla is missing from his home and has joined proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF, a press release from the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Baramulla and investigation was taken up.

On receipt of this information, based on human or technical intelligence, a joint team of Baramulla Police, Army and CAPF (Central Armed Police Force) during MVCP (Motor Vehicles Check Posts) checking at Tapper Pattan apprehended the said terrorist. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one pistol, one pistol magazine and eight live rounds were recovered from his possession, the release said.

During questioning, he disclosed the name of his other associate as Parvaiz Ahmad Shah (son of Ali Mohd, resident of Takiya Wagoora). Accordingly, joint parties of Baramulla Police, Army & CAPF raided his residence and subsequently arrested him. Upon his disclosure, two Hand Grenades were also recovered from his possession.

Today, during the further course of interrogation of terrorist Mohd Yaseen Shah and on his disclosure, one pistol, one pistol magazine and eight live rounds were also recovered from his house at Janbazpora, the press statement added.

Investigation so far has revealed that these two terrorists were operating on the directions from Pakistan based handlers and were planning to recruit more terrorists and carry out terrorist activities in Baramulla and nearby areas. The investigation is at the initial stage and more arrests and recoveries are expected, the statement said.