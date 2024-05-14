Business Standard
Actor Jackie Shroff moves Delhi HC, seeks protection of personality rights

The actor has filed a lawsuit in Delhi High Court against various entities for employing his name, photographs, voice, and nickname without his consent

Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff moves court to protect personality rights (Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 1:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has taken legal action by approaching the Delhi High Court to safeguard his names, personality, and restrict unauthorised use of his nickname ‘Bhidu’. 

According to a Bar and Bench report, Jackie has filed a lawsuit against various entities for employing his name, photographs, voice, and nickname without his consent. The case has been scheduled for hearing on May 14, and the court is expected to deliberate on the possibility of issuing an interim order following the session.
 
Jackie's legal representatives informed the court about instances where his images were used in offensive memes and his voice was misappropriated for similar purposes. Additionally, concerns were raised about the creation of pornographic material exploiting Shroff’s persona. 

This legal recourse echoes a similar move by Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor last year, wherein he sought protection for his personality rights, culminating in a favourable verdict in January this year. Kapoor's victory ensured protection of his name, voice, image, likeness, manner of speaking, gestures, and even his iconic ‘jhakaas’ catchphrase.

In a recent interview with Variety, Kapoor lauded the decision as forward-thinking, not only benefiting him but also setting a precedent for other actors, especially in light of advancing AI technology. 

“I think [the decision] is very progressive and great not only for me but for other actors also … Because of the way AI technology is evolving every day. It’s not only for me. Today I’m there to protect myself, but when I’m not there, the family should have the right to protect my [personality] and gain from it in future," he said.

“It’s only a matter of time before you’ll be able to recreate any dead person at any age with the voice and the mannerisms, so I want to have some control," he added.

Meanwhile, Jackie Shroff is yet to issue any statement to the media or his followers regarding his legal action.
Topics : Jackie Shroff Delhi High Court BS Web Reports Bollywood

First Published: May 14 2024 | 1:30 PM IST

