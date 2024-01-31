Union Budget 2024: Know the difference between Interim Budget, Union Budget

Take a look:
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to announce her sixth consecutive Budget. It will be an Interim budget as India is set to witness the Lok Sabha elections later this year. A full-fledged Budget will be presented once the new cabinet is appointed.
The Budget 2024 will be announced on February 1 at 11 am. Earlier, it was announced on the last working day of February, but it was changed during the first term of the Narendra Modi government by former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
The live broadcast of Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech on February 1 can be seen on DD News. For news and insights on the Budget 2024, you can follow the comprehensive coverage here.
