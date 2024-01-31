Sensex (    %)
                        
Union Budget 2024: Know the difference between Interim Budget, Union Budget

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the budget for Financial Year 2024-25 on February 1. This will be the final annual financial statement of the PM Modi government's second term

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting her sixth Budget

Kanishka Gupta New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 6:03 PM IST

Budget 2024: In this episode of Business Standard's Budget Made Easy, we simplify what an Interim Budget is, discuss when it is presented, and explore how it differs from a full-fledged Budget. 
Take a look:

 


Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to announce her sixth consecutive Budget. It will be an Interim budget as India is set to witness the Lok Sabha elections later this year. A full-fledged Budget will be presented once the new cabinet is appointed. 

The Budget 2024 will be announced on February 1 at 11 am. Earlier, it was announced on the last working day of February, but it was changed during the first term of the Narendra Modi government by former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

The live broadcast of Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech on February 1 can be seen on DD News. For news and insights on the Budget 2024, you can follow the comprehensive coverage here.


First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 6:03 PM IST

