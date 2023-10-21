Jaishankar discusses ways to deepen strategic partnership with Singapore

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has called on Singapore's newly-elected President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and met his counterpart and other senior ministers to discuss ways to further deepen the strategic partnership between India and Singapore.

Jaishankar visited the city-state from October 18-21 and had several bilateral engagements with the leadership and senior ministers of the Singapore Cabinet, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release on Saturday.

"The EAM called on H.E. Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, President of Singapore and congratulated him on his recent election victory," the statement said.

The statement said the visit presented an opportunity to further deepen the strategic partnership between India and Singapore.

Jaishankar also paid a call on Lawrence Wong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance and exchanged views on deepening engagement in the identified pillars of bilateral cooperation in areas like fintech, digitalisation, green economy, skills development and food security.

Jaishankar also met Teo Chee Hean, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security.

During his meeting with Vivian Balakrishnan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the two leaders discussed bilateral and global issues of mutual interest.

He also met Ng Eng Hen, Minister for Defence, and during their talks, both acknowledged the close bilateral defence engagement and committed to take it forward. The EAM had a productive meeting with Gan Kim Yong, Minister of Trade and Industry, to discuss new domains of cooperation.

He also met K Shanmugam, Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for Law, to exchange views on strengthening India-Singapore bilateral partnership.

