close
Sensex (-0.35%)
65397.62 -231.62
Nifty (-0.42%)
19542.65 -82.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.88%)
5978.05 -52.95
Nifty Midcap (-1.13%)
39878.75 -453.85
Nifty Bank (-0.07%)
43723.05 -31.45
Heatmap

Gyanvapi row: Court junks plea seeking inclusion of wazookhana in survey

The plea was filed by Rakhi Singh, one of the petitioners in the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri case. The district court concluded the hearing in the matter and reserved its order on October 19

File photo of the Gyanvapi Mosque (Photo: PTI)

The ASI is carrying out a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi complex located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple here to determine whether the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing temple (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Varanasi (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2023 | 10:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A Varanasi court on Saturday rejected a plea seeking the inclusion of the "wazookhana" in an ongoing ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex here.
"Rejecting the petition, District Judge A K Vishvesh said the area duly protected under the Supreme Court's orders should not be subjected to the survey because it may amount to a violation of the court's orders," District Government Counsel Rajesh Mishra said.
The plea was filed by Rakhi Singh, one of the petitioners in the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri case. The district court concluded the hearing in the matter and reserved its order on October 19.
At present, the "wazookhana" (a small reservoir for Muslim devotees to perform ritual ablutions), where a structure claimed by Hindu litigants to be a "Shivling" exists, is not part of the survey being conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) due to a Supreme Court order protecting that spot in the complex.
During the hearing in the wazookhana case on Thursday, the Hindu side's lawyer, Madan Mohan Yadav, contended that without the survey of the wazookhana, the truth of the Gyanvapi complex could not be revealed.
Objecting to it, the mosque management committee told the court that the area of the wazookhana was sealed on the Supreme Court's orders and accused the Hindu side of making such a demand to put the matter on hold.
The ASI is carrying out a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi complex located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple here to determine whether the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing temple.
The ASI survey began in July after the Allahabad High Court upheld a Varanasi district court order and ruled that the step is "necessary in the interest of justice" and will benefit both the Hindu and Muslim sides.
The mosque committee had also moved the Supreme Court against the high court's order. The apex court on August 4 refused to stay the high court's order on the ASI survey.
In its order, the top court, however, asked the ASI not to carry out any invasive act during the survey.
The ASI has been granted time till November 6 to complete the survey.

Also Read

'If BJP surveys mosques, people will search for monasteries in temples'

Caveat petition filed in Allahabad HC over Gyanvapi ASI survey order

Court grants 8 more weeks to ASI to complete Gyanvapi mosque's survey

New saga of development in Varanasi during Modi govt: CM Yogi Adityanath

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

Police Memorial Day: CM Dhami pays tributes to brave hearts, releases funds

Low pressure in Bay of Bengal to intensify into depression: Coast Guard

Delhi govt extends policy meant for electric vehicles till December 31

Namo Bharat ridership to cross 10,000-mark on inaugural day: NCRTC

Delhi industrial policy seeks to create knowledge-based economy: State govt

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Uttar Pradesh mosques Varanasi

First Published: Oct 21 2023 | 10:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayDavid WarnerHindustan Zinc Q2 resultHardik PandyaPVR Inox Q2 resultHUL Q2 resultsSamsung Neo QLED 4K Review

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand regionMP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streamingCricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade ministerRapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possibleIndia will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon