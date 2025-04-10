Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 06:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Jaishankar to address inaugural session of Global Technology Summit today

Jaishankar to address inaugural session of Global Technology Summit today

GTS, co-hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Carnegie India, will be held from April 10-12

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

The inaugural session of the summit would begin with an address by Jaishankar. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 6:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will address the inaugural session of the ninth edition of the Global Technology Summit (GTS) -- India's flagship dialogue on geo-technology -- here on Thursday.

GTS, co-hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Carnegie India, will be held from April 10-12.

The inaugural session of the summit would begin with an address by Jaishankar, according to a statement issued by the MEA on Wednesday.

"Convening leaders from government, industry, academia and civil society, the summit aims to shape global technology policy conversations with a focus on innovation, resilience and international cooperation," the statement said.

 

The theme for this year's summit is 'Sambhavna', meaning possibility, and will explore how emerging technologies can drive inclusive growth, strengthen digital governance and deepen cross-border partnerships, it said.

Also Read

Tuesday, March 18, 2025: Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Peter Szijjarto, as part of the ‘Raisina Dialogue 2025', in New Delhi. (@DrSJaishankar on X via PTI Photo)

India-China ties moving in positive direction, more to be done: Jaishankar

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India aims to negotiate US trade deal by fall: Jaishankar on Trump tariffs

S Jaishankar, UAE's Crown Prince, Hamdan bin Mohammed

Jaishankar meets Crown Prince of Dubai Hamdan bin Mohammed in Delhi

India USA

India's US ethanol ban flagged by USTR as major 'unfair trade practice'

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar discusses early conclusion of BTA with US Secretary of State

Over the course of three days, GTS 2025 will feature over 40 public sessions, including keynote addresses, ministerial conversations, expert panels and strategic conversations.

More than 150 speakers from over 40 countries, including the US, the UK, Japan, Australia, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Brazil, the UAE, Nigeria, the Philippines, and the European Union -- will join discussions on the "most pressing tech challenges and opportunities facing the world today", the statement said.

Sessions will span a wide range of critical topics -- from AI governance, digital public infrastructure and data protection, to cybersecurity, space security and emerging tech collaboration across the Global South.

GTS 2025 will also amplify the voices of the next generation. Through the GTS Young Ambassadors Programme, students and young professionals from across India will contribute directly to policy conversations on digital futures, responsible AI and global tech norms, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Security forces,army,soilder

Night cordon intensified after twin encounters in J-K's Udhampur, Kishtwar

Cabinet committee on security, bangladesh India, Indian government

Highlights: Cabinet approves doubling of Tirupati-Pakala-Katpadi single railway line section

Supreme Court

West Bengal govt to seek SC review after annulling 25,000 teacher jobs

Waqf Protest, Protest

22 held for violence over Waqf Act in Murshidabad; security tightened

Air India

Man urinates on senior corporate exec on Bangkok-bound Air India flight

Topics : S Jaishankar global technology global technology industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 6:32 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVEGT vs RR Live Score UpdateLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiRBI Cuts Repo RatesRepo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon