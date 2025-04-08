Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 02:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Jaishankar meets Crown Prince of Dubai Hamdan bin Mohammed in Delhi

Jaishankar meets Crown Prince of Dubai Hamdan bin Mohammed in Delhi

Jaishankar expressed warmth upon his arrival and noted he values the positive sentiment of the Crown Prince over the wide-ranging cooperation

S Jaishankar, UAE's Crown Prince, Hamdan bin Mohammed

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar welcomed UAE's Crown Prince, Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Image:X@DrSJaishankar

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar welcomed UAE's Crown Prince, Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on his first official visit to India on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Jaishankar expressed warmth upon his arrival and noted he values the positive sentiment of the Crown Prince over the wide-ranging cooperation and vibrant ties between India and the UAE.

The EAM wrote on X, "Delighted to welcome Crown Prince of Dubai and DPM & Minister of Defence of UAE HH @HamdanMohammed at the start of his first official visit to India. Value his positive sentiments for our wide-ranging cooperation and vibrant ties."

 

 

 

The Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is visiting India from April 8 to 9, 2025, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Upon his arrival in India, he was welcomed with a ceremonial guard of honour and received by Union Minister of State for Tourism & Petroleum and Natural Gas, Suresh Gopi.

This marks his first official visit to India in his capacity as Crown Prince of Dubai. He will be accompanied by several key Ministers, senior-level government officials, and a prominent delegation of business leaders, reflecting the growing depth of India-UAE partnership and their expanding strategic scope, the MEA said in a statement.

Following engagements in the capital, he will visit Mumbai and participate in a business roundtable involving top Indian and Emirati business leaders.

The roundtable will explore opportunities for increased trade and investment in both traditional sectors such as infrastructure and energy, as well as emerging fields like fintech, innovation, and sustainability.

The interaction is aimed at further accelerating economic cooperation and shaping a forward-looking commercial partnership between the two nations.

Dubai has long served as a vital hub in India's commercial and cultural exchanges with the UAE. The strong people-to-people ties are underpinned by the large Indian diaspora in the Emirates - estimated at 4.3 million - with a significant majority residing in Dubai. The visit is expected to add new momentum to the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and further enhance India's institutional and grassroot-level ties with Dubai.

Formal diplomatic relations between India and the UAE were established in 1972. Since Prime Minister Modi's landmark visit in 2015, the first by an Indian PM in over three decades, bilateral engagement has grown significantly.

The UAE hosts India's largest overseas community, whose contributions are deeply respected and continue to strengthen the enduring bond between the two nations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, waqf bill

Waqf Act sparks uproar in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly; PDP MLA escorted out

Muskan Rastogi

Jailed Meerut murder accused found pregnant: Will it affect her sentence?

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Jorhat-Dibrugarh highway section likely to be completed by Dec 31: Assam CM

Delhi heatwaves

North India is on the verge of an extreme heatwave, IMD issues yellow alert

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news: Tamil Nadu Governor holding back 10 bills for President's assent is illegal, says SC

Topics : S Jaishankar Dubai bilateral ties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayKKR vs LSG Pitch ReportKKR vs LSG Playing 11Karnataka 2nd PUC Toppers List 2025Repo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon