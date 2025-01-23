Business Standard

Thursday, January 23, 2025 | 07:12 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Jalgaon train accident: Railway ministry announces Rs 1.5 lakh ex-gratia

Jalgaon train accident: Railway ministry announces Rs 1.5 lakh ex-gratia

The incident happened when passengers of the Pushpak Express had stepped outside their coaches due to a suspected fire on the train, and while outside Karnataka Express passed through adjacent track

station, Indian Railway, railway station

12 people were killed and 10 others were injured after Karnataka Express hit passengers in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district (Photo: Shutterstock)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 7:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Railway Ministry has announced ex-gratia of Rs 1.5 lakh each for the kins of the deceased in the Jalgaon train accident, which resulted in multiple deaths and injuries.

"Ex gratia of Rs 1.5 lakh each has been announced for the kins of the deceased in the Jalgaon train accident, Rs 50,000 to the people who are seriously injured and Rs 5,000 to the people who have sustained minor injuries," the Office of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a statement.

12 people were killed and 10 others were injured after Karnataka Express hit passengers in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district.

Speaking to ANI, SP Jalgaon Maheswar Reddy said, "12 people have died in the Jalgaon train accident. 10 people are injured. The injured have been admitted to the Civil Hospital Jalgaon for treatment. We will take further action after the Railway will submit the report."

 

The injured have been admitted to the hospital and are receiving treatment.

Also Read

railway

At least 12 dead as passengers fleeing fire rumour hit by train in Jalgaon

train

15 hurt in Florida after train hits fire truck that drove onto tracks

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Safety initiatives lead to 70% fall in train accidents since 2014: Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, Railway minister

Railway properties worth Rs 313 cr damaged due to train accidents in 5 yrs

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

Pakistan suspends train services in southwest after train station bombing

Jalgaon District Magistrate (DM) Ayush Prasad told ANI, "We received the info of the accident after which the administration immediately came into action and sent the ambulance and other help to the site. The hospitals were activated. The injured have been admitted to the hospital and are under treatment. Post-mortem of the deceased is being done. All the investigation is being done."

The incident happened when passengers of the Pushpak Express had stepped outside their coaches due to a suspected fire on the train, and while outside the Karnataka Express passed through the adjacent track, and several passengers were hit by the moving train.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the tragic train accident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, which resulted in multiple deaths and injuries.

"Anguished by the tragic accident on the railway tracks in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected," the Prime Minister's Office stated in a post on X.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to the families of the victims who died in the Jalgaon train accident on Wednesday. The state government will also bear all the medical expenses of the injured, the CM said.

"The state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who died in the unfortunate accident in Jalgaon district, and the state government will also bear the entire expenses of the injured. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured," the CM posted a self-made video on his X account.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Investment MOUs worth Rs 16 trillion signed in Davos, says CM Fadnavis

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Andhra CM meets Bill Gates at WEF, discusses ties in health, education

Saif Ali Khan, Saif

Fate of Rs 15K cr properties inherited by Saif, family in limbo: Lawyers

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

India most trusted place amid disruptions across globe: Ashwini Vaishnaw

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

CM Naidu pitches Visakhapatnam for Google's chip centre, green energy hub

Topics : Train Accident Railway Ministry Indian Railways Maharashtra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 7:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVENitish Kumar's Withdraws BJP SupportStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEDenta Water IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon