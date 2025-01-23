Business Standard

India most trusted place amid disruptions across globe: Ashwini Vaishnaw

India most trusted place amid disruptions across globe: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw said it is a very special occasion to have one combined India team here in Davos

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Davos
Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 6:47 AM IST

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said India has emerged as the most trusted place amid disruptions across the word.

Addressing a press conference here on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting along with other Indian ministers and state leaders cutting across party lines, he said that global investors and leaders are convinced about India's potential.

Vaishnaw said it is a very special occasion to have one combined India team here in Davos.

"Despite all disruptions across the world, India has emerged as a trusted place. This is a country that believes in peace, inclusion and growth for everyone," the union minister of railways said.

 

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said he has been coming here for a long time, the first being in 1967, but it is the first time that 'Team India' has put up a united face.

He also said that the Indian delegation has got the best attention this time in Davos.

Naidu said the leaders on the stage may be from different parties, but for all them it is 'India First' here.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said it's great for all Indian leaders to come together and all of them have spoken in one voice this time in Davos.

It's very important that all states grow together and it is happening now in India, he said.

Topics : World Economic Forum Devendra Fadnavis N Chandrababu Naidu Ashwini Vaishnaw

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 6:46 AM IST

