Monday, October 26, 2026 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Jamia orders student union polls within 15 days of constitution approval

Jamia orders student union polls within 15 days of constitution approval

The order, issued by Registrar Md Mahtab Alam Rizvi, also provides for the constitution of a committee to inquire into the conduct of security staff during the protest period

Jamia Millia Islamia

The decisions came after the university considered a demand letter submitted by students on hunger strike and their delegates

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2026 | 9:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Jamia Millia Islamia on Monday ordered that students' union elections be held within 15 days of the approval of the union's constitution and revoked suspension and show-cause notices issued to students during the ongoing protest, according to an official order.

The order, issued by Registrar Md Mahtab Alam Rizvi, also provides for the constitution of a committee to inquire into the conduct of security staff during the protest period.

The decisions came after the university considered a demand letter submitted by students on hunger strike and their delegates.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Cyclone

Cyclone Arnab expected to make landfall off Andhra coast on October 28

Air pollution, Delhi

Delhi AQI improves slightly to 164, pollution from fine particles persists

coal

Coal supply crunch at power plants deepens: 98 plants have six days' stockspremium

CEC Protest

A Kerala case, two decades later: Gyanesh Kumar faces renewed questionspremium

Anurag Bhushan

Our aim is to ensure FTA translates into tangible gains: Anurag Bhushanpremium

Topics : Jamia Millia Islamia University Protest Student Hunger strike

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchMuhurat Trading 2026Stocks to buyQ2 Results TodayBonfiglioli Transmissions sharesSahajanand Medical sharesDelhi AQI TodaySwiggy Share Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 26 2026 | 9:52 AM IST