Japanese envoy enjoys culinary delights: PM Modi says keep posting videos

Japanese ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki's Twitter post on enjoying culinary delights with his wife in Pune drew Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attention who hailed the envoy's initiative of presenting India's culinary diversity in an innovative manner.

Suzuki tweeted a video montage of enjoying culinary delights in Pune such as 'vada pav' with his wife opting for spicy food and the envoy for less spicy food.

"I love street food of India...but thoda teekha kam (less spicy) please!" Suzuki tweeted with the video montage.

In another video posted on Twitter, the envoy was seen enjoying 'misal pav' with his wife opting for a more spicy version of the dish.

"My wife beat me," Suzuki tweeted with an emoji of a chilli and a video of them enjoying culinary delights in Pune in Maharashtra.

Tagging his tweet, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "This is one contest you may not mind losing, Mr. Ambassador. Good to see you enjoying India's culinary diversity and also presenting it in such an innovative manner.

Also Read Accomplishments were possible because people elected stable govt: PM Modi Auto Expo returns after 3 years; some prominent firms to skip event IT rule tweaks, Musk's snap at Twitter, social media hits reset in 2022 PM Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh greet people on R-Day Here's how Utah's social media law could curb kids' access to social media Manipur violence: Over 50,000 displaced people staying in 349 relief camps Ordinance sheer disrespect of Delhi people, says CM Kejriwal at AAP rally As state borrowings balloon, Assam witholds dues worth Rs 22,000 crore Cyclone 'Biparjoy' turns intense, IMD predicts heavy rain in Kerala Goa to host three-day meet involving audit institutions of G20 nations