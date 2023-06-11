close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Cyclone 'Biparjoy' turns intense, IMD predicts heavy rain in Kerala

The cyclonic storm, 'Biparjoy' has developed into an extremely severe cyclonic storm and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain in Kerala for the next five days.

IANS Thiruvananthapuram
kerala water metro

Photo: @CMOKerala

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 1:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The cyclonic storm, 'Biparjoy' has developed into an extremely severe cyclonic storm and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain in Kerala for the next five days.

A yellow alert has been issued for Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode on June 11 (Sunday) and for Kannur and Kozhikode on June 12.

With the possibility of wind blowing at a speed of 55 kmph, fishing has been banned across the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu till June 15.

The IMD in an early morning release on Sunday said that the wind speeds will touch 40-50 kmph gusting to 60kmph along and off the Saurashtra coast.

The winds are likely to increase to 45-55 kmph on Monday and gusting to 65 kmph. The wind speed may touch 50-60 kmph and gusting to 70 kmph, the IMD said in a statement.

The IMD has also directed those fishermen in the sea to return to the coast and to regulate onshore and offshore activities judicially.

Also Read

Cyclone Mocha likely to hit India's eastern coast next week, details here

Deep depression over Bay of Bengal intensifies into cyclonic storm Mocha

Super cyclone Mocha makes landfall along Bangladesh and Myanmar coasts

Guj Ports told to hoist warning signal as storms brews in Arabian Sea: IMD

Cyclone Mocha: Low pressure likely to form today, IMD issues warning

Goa to host three-day meet involving audit institutions of G20 nations

Facing competition from pvt players, 10 hotels of RTDC to be renovated

Punjab hikes petrol price by 92 paisa per litre, diesel prices by 88 paisa

India logs 142 new Covid-19 infections, active cases decrease to 2,450

Proud to serve nation marching forward with undeterred resolve: PM Modi

The IMD in the statement said, "In view of the above, the state governments are advised to keep a close watch, monitor the situation in their areas regularly and take appropriate precautionary measures. District authorities are advised accordingly."

--IANS

aal/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kerala Cyclone

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 1:52 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Dalmia Bharat to spend Rs 19,000 cr by 2031 in expanding capacity

Dalmia Bharat, Binani cement, Ultra Tech cement, National Company Law Tribunal , NCLT,Deloitte ,Murli Cement and Kalyanpur Cement, JSW Cement,
3 min read

US securities watchdog declares all-out war against crypto, files 130 cases

Crypto, Cryptocurrency
3 min read

FPIs buying spree continues; invest Rs 9,800 cr in equities this month

fpi
2 min read

Most Popular

Devas CEO Ramachandran Vishwanathan declared fugitive economic offender

Devas CEO Ramachandran Vishwanathan
2 min read

LIVE: Ordinance is sheer disrespect of people of Delhi, says CM Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

Navy conducts mega operation involving 2 aircraft carriers, 35 combat jets

Indian Navy
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon