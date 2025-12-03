Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 10:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Japanese firm Toppan Speciality Films to invest Rs 400 cr in Punjab

Japanese firm Toppan Speciality Films to invest Rs 400 cr in Punjab

This will be pivotal for strengthening industry-relevant skills and enhancing employability opportunities in Punjab, the statement quoted Mann as saying

Bhagwant Maan

The chief minister said it will give a thrust to imparting training aligned with current and emerging industry needs. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 10:25 PM IST

Japanese company Toppan Speciality Films on Wednesday signed an agreement with the Punjab government to invest Rs 400 crore in the state as part of its expansion plan, according to an official statement.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who is on a 10-day visit to Japan and South Korea, said Toppan Speciality Films Private Limited (TSF) and Invest Punjab have also agreed to support and collaborate to launch a skilling excellence centre in Punjab.

This will be pivotal for strengthening industry-relevant skills and enhancing employability opportunities in Punjab, the statement quoted Mann as saying.

The chief minister said it will give a thrust to imparting training aligned with current and emerging industry needs.

 

Likewise, he said, it will also focus on high-end and technical skills not widely available and impart training certifications to meet industry and global standards.

TSF will also provide financial assistance, technical inputs, training support, and curriculum design based on industry needs, he added.

It will also facilitate apprenticeships and consider suitable trainees for employment.

Due to the strenuous efforts of the state government, TSF has formally expressed its intent to expand its existing manufacturing facility in Punjab with an estimated investment of approximately Rs 400 crore, Mann said.

The investment aimed at enhancing capacity, facilitating fresh employment, integrating advanced technologies, and strengthening their long-term presence in India, he added.

He assured full support and cooperation to TSF for their operations and expansion in the state.

Mann is leading a delegation to Japan and South Korea as part of the state government's outreach in the run-up to the 6th Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit scheduled for March 13-15, 2026, in Mohali.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Punjab Foreign investments Bhagwant Mann

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 10:24 PM IST

