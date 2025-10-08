Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 11:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Jharkhand boosts security ahead of Maoist outfit's 'resistance week', bandh

Jharkhand boosts security ahead of Maoist outfit's 'resistance week', bandh

Continuous combing and search operations and recent success in the form of elimination and surrenders of wanted Maoists have pushed left-wing extremists (LWE) to the brink

Indian police

The state police, in a statement issued on Tuesday, have urged the public not to pay attention to rumours and to carry on with their daily activities without fear | Image: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Jharkhand Police strengthened security across the state with deployment of armed forces at sensitive locations and transport corridors as the proscribed CPI (Maoist) announced resistance week' from Wednesday and called for a bandh on October 15, a senior officer said.

Inspector General (Operations) Michael Raj told PTI that 12 battalions of the Central Reserve Police Force and 20 groups of the Jharkhand Armed Police (JAP) and India Reserve Battalion (IRB) have been pressed into service to ensure security and safety during the week-long protest and bandh called by the banned Maoists' organisation.

Maintaining peace and safety across the state is the police's top priority. We have deployed additional forces at sensitive locations, government offices, and transport corridors, including rail and road networks, to ensure that normal movement is not disrupted, the senior police officer said.

 

The police are also geared up to address potential impacts in districts bordering Bihar, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Raj said.

The state police, in a statement issued on Tuesday, have urged the public not to pay attention to rumours and to carry on with their daily activities without fear.

Also Read

Bihar Youth

Bihar elections 2025: How the 2000 Jharkhand split reshaped Bihar's economy

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

IMD issues orange alert in Jharkhand as heavy rain lashes five districts

Hyderabad rains

Orange alert in Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra amid heavy rainfall in Jharkhand

Ranchi: Security personnel keep vigil during a rail blockade by protestors under the banner of Adivasi Kurmi Samaj, demanding Scheduled Tribe status, at Muri railway station, in Ranchi | PTI

Rail blockade by Kurmis hits Jharkhand train services, key routes disrupted

Hemant Soren, Hemant, Shibu Soren

Jharkhand's uranium can aid nuclear weapon manufacturing, says CM Soren

Citizens facing any trouble are advised to immediately inform the authorities. The Jharkhand Police assured continuous vigilance and support to protect the safety and security of all residents, Raj said.

Police sources said that continuous combing and search operations and recent success in the form of elimination and surrenders of wanted Maoists have pushed left-wing extremists (LWE) to the brink.

Their presence is confined to a few pockets in Saranda forest and in some patches of Latehar and Chatra in Jharkhand, the officer said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

93rd IAF Day 2025

Indian Air Force Day 2025: IAF marks 93rd foundation day with grand parade

Diwali Festival

California becomes third US state to declare Diwali an official holiday

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news updates: PM Modi greets Air Force personnel on Air Force Day

PM Modi, president Murmu, Droupadi Murmu

PM Modi, President Murmu greet Air Force personnel on Air Force Day

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment, Prisoner

4 more held for Dalit man's lynching in Raebareli under Gangster Act, NSA

Topics : Jharkhand security Maoist Maoists

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyWeWork India IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateBihar Election Key PartiesBihar Election 2025 AgendasUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon