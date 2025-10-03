Friday, October 03, 2025 | 06:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / IMD issues orange alert in Jharkhand as heavy rain lashes five districts

IMD issues orange alert in Jharkhand as heavy rain lashes five districts

A 'yellow' alert has also been issued for Koderma, Giridih, Deoghar, Jamtara, Dhanbad, Bokaro, Ramgarh, Ranchi, and Lohardaga until October 4

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

"Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely on October 6. The state may witness light to moderate rainfall at most places and heavy to very heavy showers at isolated places tomorrow," an official said o

Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert (be prepared) for heavy rain in five Jharkhand districts Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Chatra, and Hazaribagh, even as several parts of the state are experiencing downpour, officials said on Friday.

The state has received 46 mm of rainfall until October 3, compared to the normal 11.7 mm, since the post-monsoon period began on October 1.

In the past 24 hours, Karmatand in Jamtara district recorded the highest rainfall of 73.2 mm.

The orange alert has been issued for Garha, Palamu, Latehar, Chatra and Hazaribag districts till October 4, it said.

A 'yellow' alert has also been issued for Koderma, Giridih, Deoghar, Jamtara, Dhanbad, Bokaro, Ramgarh, Ranchi, and Lohardaga until October 4.

 

Also Read

Hyderabad rains

Orange alert in Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra amid heavy rainfall in Jharkhand

Ranchi: Security personnel keep vigil during a rail blockade by protestors under the banner of Adivasi Kurmi Samaj, demanding Scheduled Tribe status, at Muri railway station, in Ranchi | PTI

Rail blockade by Kurmis hits Jharkhand train services, key routes disrupted

Hemant Soren, Hemant, Shibu Soren

Jharkhand's uranium can aid nuclear weapon manufacturing, says CM Soren

Hemant Soren

Jharkhand rich in uranium, can aid nuclear weapon manufacturing: CM Soren

Security, Pulwama Security, Army, soldier

Top Maoist commander with ₹1 cr bounty, 2 others neutralised in Jharkhand

On Thursday, heavy rain lashed the state, including the capital, Ranchi.

"Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely on October 6. The state may witness light to moderate rainfall at most places and heavy to very heavy showers at isolated places tomorrow," an official said on Friday.

"Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Giridih, Dhanbad, Jamtara, Deoghar, Dumka, Pakur, Godda, and Pakur district on October 5," according to the IMD bulletin.

On October 6, Godda, Sahibganj, Dumka, and Pakur districts are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Apart from this, isolated thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds up to 40 km per hour are likely to occur across the state until October 6.

The IMD said the temperature is expected to increase by 2-4 degrees Celsius in the next two days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor, YouTuber Manish Kashyap (Photo: X@jansuraajonline)

Jan Suraaj Party to unveil first list of Bihar poll candidates on October 9

Rains

Heavy rain likely in some districts of West Bengal as depression lingers

girl child marriage

Child marriage cases surged six-fold in 2023, Assam leads with 90%: NCRB

Rolex watch

Dubai man takes Customs dept to court over Rolex: Here's what Delhi HC said

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

LIVE news: India's capacity to absorb shocks strong amid global shifts, says FM Sitharaman

Topics : Jharkhand Rainfall weather forecast IMD

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthOTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon