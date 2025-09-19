Friday, September 19, 2025 | 08:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jharkhand's uranium can aid nuclear weapon manufacturing, says CM Soren

Press Trust of India Ranchi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 8:07 PM IST

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday said the state is endowed with uranium and can contribute significantly to the manufacturing of nuclear weapons.

Addressing the Defence East Tech symposium here, Soren said his government is ready to fully cooperate with the Centre to make the defence sector self-reliant.

"Jharkhand is endowed with uranium and can contribute to nuclear weapon manufacturing. The state government is ready to cooperate fully with the Centre to make the defence sector self-reliant," Soren said.

Uranium is a key component for the development of nuclear weapons.

In a post on X, the CM said, "If you want (Armed Forces) to add a new dimension in the field of defence, then you should completely set aside your concerns from the government's side. Engage in dialogue with the government, we are ready to provide cooperation in every way, in every manner."  "It is also a matter of great fortune today that the CDS is present here as well. And I believe that their efforts to promote industry in the field of defence will continue to grow. I am confident that in the coming times, the industries here will also join this sector, and this caravan will keep expanding," he added.

 

The defence technology exhibition 'East Tech 2025' commenced today at Khelgaon stadium, Ranchi.

Jointly organised by the Eastern Command and the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), East Tech 2025 serves as the vital platform for showcasing and integrating state-of-the-art indigenous technologies aimed at overcoming operational challenges in the Eastern Theatre and across the Indian Army.

Spanning a diverse spectrum of innovation, the exhibition highlights key technological domains such as communications systems, tactical mobility solutions, protection and survivability equipment, AI-based systems, drone and counter-drone technologies, robotics and advanced firepower platforms, a statement from the defence ministry said.

The exhibition features a wide array of participants, including MSMEs, DPSUs, DRDO laboratories, private defence firms and start-ups from across the country.

More than 200 exhibitors have set up stalls showcasing their latest innovations and technologies.

By offering exposure to Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) and state-of-the-art solutions, 'East Tech 2025' will significantly broaden the knowledge base of participating stakeholders. The event aims to identify technologies suited for field deployment, streamline procurement and maintenance processes, and promote a sustainable, self-reliant defence ecosystem for the Indian Army, it said.

It added that East Tech 2025 stands as a shining example of India's commitment to technological transformation in defence and underlines the Eastern Command's role in driving innovation and self-sufficiency in national security preparedness.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Hemant Soren Jharkhand uranium Defence

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

