Rail blockade by Kurmis hits Jharkhand train services, key routes disrupted

Rail blockade by Kurmis hits Jharkhand train services, key routes disrupted

Protestors of Adivasi Kurmi Samaj blocked tracks at Rai, Parasnath, and Chandrpura demanding ST status and Kurmali language in the Constitution's Eighth Schedule

Ranchi: Security personnel keep vigil during a rail blockade by protestors under the banner of Adivasi Kurmi Samaj, demanding Scheduled Tribe status, at Muri railway station, in Ranchi | PTI

Security personnel were trying to pacify the protestors and making efforts to clear the railway tracks | PTI

Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

Defying prohibitory orders, a rail blockade by Kurmis is underway at various stations in Jharkhand on Saturday morning, disrupting train services partially in the state, officials said.

The protestors were seen sitting on tracks at Rai station in Ranchi, Parasnath in Giridih and Chandrpura in Bokaro district under the banner of Adivasi Kurmi Samaj (AKS) to press their demand for a Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the community and inclusion of the Kurmali language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

According to a statement issued by the railways, train services in the jurisdiction of the South Eastern Railway (SER) and Dhanbad division of the East Central Railway (ECR) have been partially affected due to the agitation by Adivasi Kudmi Samaj.

 

"At least three trains, including Hatia-Barddhaman Memu and Tatanagar-Gua-Tatanagar Memu, have been cancelled, one has been short-terminated and four were controlled," it said.

Security personnel were trying to pacify the protestors and making efforts to clear the railway tracks, the officials said.

Several political parties, including AJSU, extended their support to the demonstrations by the Kurmis.

In view of the stir, the Ranchi administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of BNSS in a 300-metre radius of various stations falling in the district.

The order is effective at Muri, Silli, Khalari and Tatisilwai from 8 pm on Friday to 8 am on September 21, according to an official statement.

A similar order within a radius of 100 metres has been imposed at Tatanagar, Govindpur, Rakha Mines and Haldipokhar stations under Dhalbhum subdivision of East Singhbhum district.

As per the orders, demonstrations, dharnas, effigy burning or gherao, carrying any sort of weapons, including sticks and bows and arrows, assembly of five or more persons with the intention to disturb peace and public address are prohibited.

Adivasi Kurmi Samaj member and Kurmi Vikas Morcha central president Sheetal Ohdar said they were staging protests on railway tracks in a peaceful manner.

DGP Anurag Gupta had instructed the police on Friday to increase vigilance, deploy additional forces with protective gear, install CCTVs and drones at sensitive stations, and coordinate with railway police to prevent stone-pelting and ensure passenger safety during the agitation.

Topics : Jharkhand Ranchi Indian Railways Caste-based reservation Reservation quota

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

