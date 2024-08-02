Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Jharkhand govt to decide soon on land parcels lying unused: Minister

The state wants that these resources should be returned to their original owners, state minister Deepak Birua said in the assembly

Deepak Birua

State minister Deepak Birua | Image: X@deepakbiruajmm

Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Jharkhand government will soon decide on large chunks of unused land parcels which are in possession of big companies, the assembly was informed on Friday.
The state wants that these resources should be returned to their original owners, state minister Deepak Birua said in the assembly.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Large chunks of land parcels were lying unused by big companies. The government is serious about the issue and we will soon take a decision in this regard," he replied to a query.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren has already expressed willingness to set up a commission to resolve the issue of unused land.
Earlier, Congress MLA Pradip Yadav raised the issue in the House and said the Centre's Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 provisions that if land, acquired by any company, is not utilised for five years, then it should be returned to the original owner or should go to land bank.
"But here, land parcels acquired from original owners are not utilised for years and these are not being returned," he said.

More From This Section

Air India cancels all flights to Israel till Aug 8 amid fear of conflict

Himachal cloudbursts: 5 dead, over 50 missing; IMD issues flash flood alert

LIVE news: Air India suspends flights to Tel Aviv until Aug 8 due to Israel-Palestine crisis

HC asks MP govt to convene meeting to resolve minimum wages issue

Parliament LIVE news: Spreading disinformation, alleges BJP MP on LoP Rahul Gandhi's ED remark

Yadav also claimed that the provision of returning such land parcels to their original owners was removed in the state.
He sought to know whether the government would bring an amendment to the state's rules.
Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri raised an objection before Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato on discussion on important bills and issues without the presence of 18 BJP MLAs.
He said the BJP legislators had earlier expressed willingness to speak on such issues and it was not fair to suspend them.
Meanwhile, 18 suspended BJP MLAs staged a dharna in front of the chief minister's chamber on the assembly premises in protest against their suspension.
Eighteen Jharkhand BJP MLAs were on Thursday suspended from the assembly for a day and subsequently removed by marshals after they refused to leave the House.
The Speaker acted against the BJP legislators after they disrupted the House proceedings in protest against the eviction of opposition MLAs by marshals the previous day and Chief Minister Hemant Soren's "refusal" to address their questions.
Leader of the Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri had alleged that a "dictatorship" was prevailing in Jharkhand and claimed that action was taken against BJP legislators at the behest of the JMM-led ruling dispensation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

18 Jharkhand BJP MLAs suspended, LoP says 'black day' in democracy

J'kand BJP MLAs evicted by marshals, spend night in Assembly lobby

2 killed, 20 injured as 18 coaches of Mumbai-Howrah Mail derail in J'khand

Mumbai-Howrah Mail accident: Railways cancels at least 5 trains. Full list

BJP to raise Bangladeshi infiltration issue during J'khand monsoon session

Topics : Jharkhand land Companies Indian companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOla Electric IPOOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon