Parliament LIVE news: MP Manish Tewari moves adjournment notice in LS over border issues with China

Parliament LIVE news updates: As the Parliament convenes for the ongoing Monsoon Session on Friday, the discussion regarding National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), unemployment, and regulation of airfares will be taken up in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha today. According to the agenda released, the Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal, Prataprao Jadhav, Anupriya Patel, Kritivardhan Singh, and Shantanu Thakur will lay papers on the tables in Lok Sabha. Ministry of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal will make a statement regarding Government Business during the remaining part of the 2nd session of the 18th Lok Sabha.

Union Minister JP Nadda will move the motion for the election of one member to the Governing Council of North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institue of Health and Medical Sciences (Neigrihms), Shillong.

"That in pursuance of Rule 3(b)27 read with rule 4(b) of the Rules of North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong, the members of this House do proceed to elect, in such manner as the Speaker may direct, one member from amongst themselves to serve as member of the Governing Council of North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong subject to the other provisions of the said Rules," it stated.

Meanwhile, Minister of State Sanjay Seth will move a motion for the election of two members to the central advisory committee for the National Cadet Corps.

"Sanjay Seth to move the following:- that in pursuance of clause (i) of sub-section (1) and subsection (1A) of Section 12 of the National Cadet Corps Act, 1948, the members of this House do proceed to elect, in such manner as the Speaker may direct, two members from amongst themselves to serve as members of the Central Advisory Committee for the National Cadet Corps, subject to the other provisions of the said Act and the Rules made thereunder," it added.