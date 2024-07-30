Business Standard
Mumbai-Howrah Mail accident: Railways cancels at least 5 trains. Full list

Jharkhand train accident: At least 18 coaches of the Howrah-Mumbai Mail derailed in the predawn hours of Tuesday around 80 km from Jharkhand's Jamshedpur killing at least two people

Seraikela-Kharsawan: Rescue and relief work underway after the Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailed near Badabamboo in Seraikela-Kharsawan district of Jharkhand, early Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (Photo:PTI)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 10:18 AM IST

Jharkhand train accident latest: Following the fatal train derailment of Howrah-Mumbai Mail in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharsawan district on Tuesday, the Railways announced cancellation and short termination of as many as nine trains on the route.

A total of 18 coaches of the passenger train derailed in the predawn hours of Tuesday near Barabambo, located around 80 km from Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur. Of these, 16 were passenger coaches which resulted in the death of at least two people while more than a dozen were injured.

“Due to the derailment of 12810 Howrah-CSTM Mumbai Mail near Barabamboo station in Chakradharpur Division on July 30, the following trains will be regulated…,” the South Eastern Railways informed.

List of trains cancelled on July 30 after Jharkhand accident:

1) 22861 Howrah-Titlagarh-Kantabanji Express 

2) 08015/18019 Kharagpur-Jhargram-Dhanbad Express 

3) 12021/12022 Howrah-Barbil-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express

4) 18109 Tatanagar-Itwari Express 

5) 18030 Shalimar-LTT Express

Trains that have been short terminated after Jharkhand accident:

1) 18114 Bilaspur-Tatanagar Express (commenced on July 29, will be short terminated at Rourkela.

2) 18190 Ernakulam-Tatanagar Express (commenced on July 28, will be short terminated at Chakradharpur)

3) 18011 Howrah-Chakradharpur Express (to start on July 30, will be short terminated at Adra)

4) 18110 Itwari-Tatanagar Express (to commence on July 30 will be short terminated at Bilaspur)

Rescue operation on in Jharkhand after train derails

Railway officials said that the rescue operations were underway at the accident site. An NDRF team is also rushing to the spot, DC West Singhbhum Kuldeep Chaudhary said.

Besides passenger coaches, one power car and one pantry car also derailed. The injured passengers have been shifted to Chakradharpur for medical treatment.

The incident followed just 10 days after the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express had derailed near Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda on July 18, resulting in the death of three people.

A month before this, Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express had derailed in West Bengal’s Darjeeling on June 18, killing nine people.

The latest train accident has turned into a political slugfest with the Opposition targeting the Narendra Modi government for neglecting the safety of the passengers amid the rising frequency of such accidents.


 

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 10:18 AM IST

