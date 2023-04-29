close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Jharkhand Govt to support KISS-like institute for tribals: Hemant Soren

KISS is a higher education institute established in 1992-93 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha

ANI General News
Hemant soren. JMM

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2023 | 9:45 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday along with his wife Kalpana Soren attended a function, where 40,000 tribal students from Odisha's KIIT and KISS institutes were gathered.

Impressed with a large gathering of the tribal students at the function of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology and Kalinga Institute of Social Science here, Soren said his government "would not hesitate to provide support for a KISS-like institute in Jharkhand where students would be imparted skill and technical training".

He said establishing such institutes could facilitate access to education for tribal students.

He added that Odisha and Jharkhand share some common problems like left-wing extremism.

KISS is a higher education institute established in 1992-93 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. It provides education to students of deprived tribal communities from across the country.

Also Read

BJP to launch district-level agitation against Jharkhand govt from tomorrow

Jharkhand BJP to stage agitation against Soren government on April 11

J'khand must check infiltrators who grab land by marrying tribal women: HM

Jharkhand CM Soren questions returning of domicile bill by Guv Ramesh Bais

BJP takes to street to protest against Hemant Soren govt in Jharkhand

India logs 7,171 new Covid-19 cases, active infections decline to 51,314

Priyanka Gandhi meets protesting wrestlers, calls for WFI chief's ouster

Max temp in Delhi to be 34 degrees Celsius on Saturday: IMD

Eastern India may experience above-normal temp, heat wave in May, says IMD

Deliberations underway on date of placement of Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jharkhand Hemant Soren Tribals

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 10:44 AM IST

Latest News

View More

South Korea's President Yoon talks of nuclear threat at Harvard visit

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol
3 min read

North Korea insults US Prez Biden, slams defence agreement with Seoul

Biden
5 min read

Creating a bigger reach very important in MSMEs: Shriram Finance exec VC

Umesh Revankar, Shriram Finance
5 min read

Deliberations underway on date of placement of Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya

The proposed model of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday.
1 min read

Gujarat HC to hear Rahul's plea in 'Modi surname' defamation case today

Rahul Gandhi, congress
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Sebi likely to seek more time from Supreme Court in Adani Group case

adani group
4 min read

First time since 2014, Amazon omits India business from earnings call

Amazon
2 min read

How Russian oil is still powering Europe's cars with help from India

Bloomberg Photo
2 min read

Why were Atiq Ahmad, his brother paraded before media: SC asks UP govt

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
4 min read

Time and money: The impact of govt projects missing their deadline

Railways electrification
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon