Max temp in Delhi to be 34 degrees Celsius on Saturday: IMD

The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 22.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weathermen have predicted generally cloudy sky with very light rain and thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds for Saturday. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius, it said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 48 per cent at 8.30 am.

Delhi''s Air Quality Index was recorded in the poor (207) category around 9 am, the Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Also Read Delhi records 6.4 degree Celsius temperature, air quality 'moderate' Delhi temperature remains below season's average at min of 17.4 deg C Max temperature to rise by 3-5 degrees Celsius during next 3-5 days: IMD Delhi's AQI in 'very poor' category; minimum temp 3 notches above average Cold morning in Delhi, max temperature likely at 22 degrees Celsius Eastern India may experience above-normal temp, heat wave in May, says IMD Deliberations underway on date of placement of Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya Gujarat HC to hear Rahul's plea in 'Modi surname' defamation case today Top Headlines: Sebi on Adani row probe, H-1B lottery system fraud & more Anurag called protesting wrestlers indisciplined, says AAP; BJP hits back