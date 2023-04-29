close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Max temp in Delhi to be 34 degrees Celsius on Saturday: IMD

The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 22.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, said IMD

Press Trust of India New Delhi
People seen walking amid rain showers, at Connaught place, in New Delhi

People seen walking amid rain showers, at Connaught place, in New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2023 | 9:42 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 22.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weathermen have predicted generally cloudy sky with very light rain and thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds for Saturday. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius, it said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 48 per cent at 8.30 am.

Delhi''s Air Quality Index was recorded in the poor (207) category around 9 am, the Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Also Read

Delhi records 6.4 degree Celsius temperature, air quality 'moderate'

Delhi temperature remains below season's average at min of 17.4 deg C

Max temperature to rise by 3-5 degrees Celsius during next 3-5 days: IMD

Delhi's AQI in 'very poor' category; minimum temp 3 notches above average

Cold morning in Delhi, max temperature likely at 22 degrees Celsius

Eastern India may experience above-normal temp, heat wave in May, says IMD

Deliberations underway on date of placement of Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya

Gujarat HC to hear Rahul's plea in 'Modi surname' defamation case today

Top Headlines: Sebi on Adani row probe, H-1B lottery system fraud & more

Anurag called protesting wrestlers indisciplined, says AAP; BJP hits back

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi IMD

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 10:04 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Top Headlines: Sebi on Adani row probe, H-1B lottery system fraud & more

Adani Group, Adani
2 min read

Anurag called protesting wrestlers indisciplined, says AAP; BJP hits back

AAP extends support to protesting wrestlers
3 min read

Reserve-gear Sarkar: Amit Shah says Congress will take Karnataka backwards

Amit Shah
2 min read

PM Modi to hold road show, 3 public meetings in poll-bound Karnataka today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
2 min read

LIVE: Guj HC to hear Rahul's plea in 'Modi surname' defamation case today

Rahul Gandhi, congress
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Sebi likely to seek more time from Supreme Court in Adani Group case

adani group
4 min read

First time since 2014, Amazon omits India business from earnings call

Amazon
2 min read

How Russian oil is still powering Europe's cars with help from India

Bloomberg Photo
2 min read

Why were Atiq Ahmad, his brother paraded before media: SC asks UP govt

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
4 min read

Time and money: The impact of govt projects missing their deadline

Railways electrification
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon