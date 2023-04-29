close

Priyanka Gandhi meets protesting wrestlers, calls for WFI chief's ouster

She was seen hearing out ace women wrestlers such as Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Priyanka Gandhi meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2023 | 9:40 AM IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed solidarity with protesting wrestlers after meeting them at Jantar Mantar here on Saturday and called for the removal of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment levelled by women grapplers.

The Congress general secretary accused the government of "protecting" Singh.

Priyanka Gandhi, who is scheduled to take part in a series of poll campaign events in Karnataka later in the day, reached Jantar Mantar in the morning and interacted with the wrestlers.

She was seen hearing out ace women wrestlers such as Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat.

Speaking with reporters at Jantar Mantar, Priyanka Gandhi demanded that the copy of FIRs filed on Friday must be shared with the wrestlers.

"When these girls get medals, everyone tweets, says they are our country's pride but now when they are sitting on the road and seeking to be heard, no one is ready to listen to them. If FIRs have been filed, their copy should be shared with them," she said.

Calling for the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief's ouster from the post, Priyanka Gandhi said, "See, there are serious allegations against this person, he should first resign and be removed from the post. Till he is in that post, he will continue to exert pressure and keep destroying people's careers."

"If that person is there on a post through which he can destroy the careers of wrestlers and exert pressure, then what is the meaning of FIRs and investigation," she said.

They should remove him from the post and take away his powers, she asserted.

"I don't have any expectations from the prime minister, because if he had been concerned about these wrestlers, then he would have at least called them and spoken with them. He had called them for tea when they won medals. So call them, talk to them, they are our girls," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Earlier this week, Priyanka Gandhi had voiced support for the protesting wrestlers and slammed the government, asking whether it wants to save the culprits in the matter.

The Congress general secretary had also said the pleas of the sportspersons, who enhance the country's honour, were being ignored, and asserted that "when the arrogance of a party and its leaders" is sky high, then such voices are crushed.

Congress leaders such as Bhupinder Hooda, Deepender Hooda and Udit Raj had also joined the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar earlier this week to express solidarity with them.

With the chorus of support for the protesting wrestlers growing, the Delhi Police on Friday filed two FIRs against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on allegations of sexual harassment levelled by seven women wrestlers.

The First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed hours after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Delhi Police, told a Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha that a case will be registered on Friday.

While one FIR relates to allegations of a minor wrestler and was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the other was related to outraging modesty.

After Mehta's submission, the country's top wrestlers, who have been on a sit-in at Jantar Mantar in Delhi since Sunday demanding action against Singh, rejoiced "the first step towards victory" but said they will continue their agitation. They demanded that the BJP MP be removed from all the positions he holds.

Singh has completed 12 years as the WFI chief and is ineligible to contest for another term.

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 10:28 AM IST

