Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Jharkhand Police has finished 95% of Naxalism problem in state: DGP Gupta

Jharkhand Police has finished 95% of Naxalism problem in state: DGP Gupta

DGP Anurag Gupta added on and said that in the next two to three months, the Maoist activities in Jharkhand would be reduced and a change would be noticed

The CAPFs, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Home Affairs, include the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), National Security Guard, Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force

The CRPF, theCISF and other security forces are conducting the security checks apart from the normal security checks conducted by J&K police: DSP Udhampur | Representative Image

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations in Jharkhand, Director General of Police Anurag Gupta on Tuesday said that the Jharkhand police is well prepared and has fought Naxalism tooth and nail.
Speaking to ANI, Gupta said "The Jharkhand Police is well prepared this year and we have fought Naxalism tooth and nail. We have finished 95 per cent of the problem of Naxalism in Jharkhand. The remaining five per cent is confined to a few forest areas. It is because of the dense forest area that they can take advantage of the terrain and escape. We are personally chasing them and running operations to report any incidents on August 15."
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
He added on and said that in the next two to three months, the Maoist activities in Jharkhand would be reduced and a change would be noticed. "In organized crime, the people behind the bars are communicating with the people on the ground. However, we are trying to break the chain and I am sure we will see the results.
Earlier today, in Jammu and Kashmir, authorities tightened security, including checking of vehicles on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway, ahead of the 78th Independence Day.
Security personnel were seen carrying out security checks for the safe and smooth conduct of the celebrations.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Udhampur Prehlad Kumar appealed to the public to report any suspicious activity to the police.
."The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and other security forces are conducting the security checks apart from the normal security checks conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir police," DSP Kumar told ANI.

Also Read

thermal power

Bhel gets 1,600 MW thermal power project from Damodar Valley Corporation

Protest, Bangladesh Protest

Jharkhand HC warns state govt about illegal immigration from Bangladesh

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

West Bengal floods: Mamata points finger at Jharkhand; Assam CM hits back

Swollen Godavari river following incessant monsoon rains, in Bhadrachalam (Photo: PTI)

Alert issued in Jharkhand's Singhbhum after water level rise of two rivers

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Rains wash away road diversions, uproot trees, damage houses in Jharkhand

Topics : Independence Day Jharkhand naxalism Naxal Central Armed Police Forces CAPF Police

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todayOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon