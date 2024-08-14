Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Doctor Murder: FORDA ends stir after meeting Nadda, others won't relent

Doctor Murder: FORDA ends stir after meeting Nadda, others won't relent

Outcome of meeting was health minister's agreement to form a committee with FORDA's involvement to work on Central Protection Act, and assurance that work will begin within next 15 days, Forda said

Forda, Federation of resident doctors association, JP Nadda, Union Home Minister

A delegation of FORDA met with Union Health Minister J P Nadda at his residence on Tuesday night | Image credit: X/ians_india

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 7:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) on Tuesday said it was calling off its strike over the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata as the Union health minister has accepted their demands.
However, the medics at the central government-run AIIMS, the Indira Gandhi Hospital and other resident doctors' associations, including the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA), said their stir would continue until a central law to curb attacks on medical personnel is implemented and a concrete solution found.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
A delegation of FORDA met with Union Health Minister J P Nadda at his residence on Tuesday night. The association said the decision to end the strike, effective from Wednesday morning, was taken in the interest of the welfare of patients.
In a statement, FORDA said, "A key outcome of the meeting was the health minister's agreement to form a committee with FORDA's involvement to work on the Central Protection Act. The ministry has assured that work on this will begin within the next 15 days."
An official notice from the health ministry is expected soon, it said.
Doctors at the GTB Hospital here, who too were part of the delegation that met Nadda, have also called off their indefinite strike, according to Hospital RDA President Rajat Sharma.

More From This Section

Tree, Planting tree, Tree plantation

BIS launches environment department, aims to set global benchmark

MK Stalin, Stalin

TN govt approves Rs 44,125 cr worth projects, expected to generate 24K jobs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in Delhi in 2020 | File PHOTO: REUTERS

PM Modi may talk democratic dividend at Independence Day address

Modi Red Fort

Women panchayat heads, 'lakhpati didis' to be special guests at I-Day event

Niti Aayog, Niti Aayog CEO

Niti Aayog seeks proposals to evaluate centrally sponsored schemes

Meanwhile, Dr Ragunandan Dixit, General Secretary of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Resident Doctors' Association said, "It was unanimously decided that AIIMS resident doctors, including foreign nationals, sponsored candidates, fellows, and undergraduates, would continue their indefinite strike until a written assurance is provided for the implementation of the Central Protection Act, suspension of the former Principal pending inquiry, and the fulfilment of other demands."

FAIMA also said that the strike would continue on Wednesday.
"As of now, we have not received a concrete solution, so we will continue the indefinite strike on Wednesday. The OPDs, OTs, and wards will be shut," it said.
The Resident Doctors' Association of the Indira Gandhi Hospital said it supported FAIMA and has decided to continue the strike until "all our demands are met", according to a statement.
Dr. Dhruv Chauhan, a health activist and National Council member of the Indian Medical Association's Junior Doctors' Network, criticised FORDA for calling off the stir.
"The decision by FORDA to call off the strike should be reconsidered, as the majority of the medical fraternity opposes it. Central hospitals will continue their strike, and FAIMA remains steadfast," he told PTI.
"Calling off the strike now would mean that female resident doctors might never receive justice. This movement is at a crucial juncture and abandoning it now risks losing momentum, with the potential for similar incidents to recur," he added.
On Monday, several government-run hospitals in the national capital went on an indefinite strike after a postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered while on duty at the R G Kar Medical College in Kolkata, West Bengal.
The Resident Doctors' Association decided to shut elective services in hospitals in response to a call from FORDA.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Indian medical association, IMA logo

IMA demands law to curb attacks on medical staff, wants 2019 bill revived

JP Nadda, Nadda

Health Minister Nadda urges states to spend more on health infrastructure

JP Nadda, Nadda

Govt agencies conducting risk-based inspections of pharma units: Nadda

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi holds deliberations with BJP CMs, DyCMs over governance issues

JP Nadda, Nadda

Cancer cases rising, prices of essential drugs kept in check: Nadda

Topics : Jagat Prakash Nadda Health Ministry doctors protests doctors strike Women doctors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todayOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon