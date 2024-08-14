Business Standard
Kolkata doc rape-murder: FAIMA continues nationwide halt of OPD services

Apart from that, the resident doctors at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) also decided to continue the ongoing strike

The decision was announced by BMC (MARD) to condemn the brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has decided to continue its nationwide shutdown of OPD services after having a discussion with Resident Doctors' Association in solidarity with the sexual assault and murder of a woman post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, on August 9.
On X, FAIMA Doctors Association announced, "We had a meeting with all the associated RDAs Pan India. Matter is not solved yet. @AmitShahOffice ji @JPNadda ji our demand is Central protection for HCW. Strike to be continued tomorrow. We are standing with you all, our dear Residents."
Apart from that, the resident doctors at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) also decided to continue the ongoing strike until all the demands put forth by the association are fully met and provided in writing.
The decision was announced by BMC (MARD) to condemn the brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor.
The statement released by BMC MARD said, "We the office bearers of BMC MARD convened a meeting, and have decided that the ongoing strike will continue until all the demands put forth by the association are fully met and provided in writing. The decision to persist with the strike is firm, and no actions will be taken to end it until our demands are addressed satisfactorily."
The incident that took place on August 9, has sparked widespread outrage and led to protests within and beyond the medical community. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, doctors of Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College Hospital (ANMMC), the largest government hospital in South Bihar, held a protest following the incident.

The doctors also sat on strike in front of the ANMMC hospital's superintendent with a placard in their hands. Visuals emerged where the doctors were seen holding placards in their hands and demanded justice.
Similarly, Resident doctors of the Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) staged a protest on Tuesday against the incident. Speaking to ANI, Dr Himanshu of the psychiatric department said that the doctors have put forward only three demands. He further added that all OPDs in the hospitals were closed during the protest, however, emergency services were open for the patients.
"We have only three demands. The culprit should be immediately punished. There should be a central Act for all the residents' doctors and their protection inside the hospital," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

