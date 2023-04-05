close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Joshimath crisis: Activists threaten to block traffic on route to Badrinath

In a letter to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, JBSS convener Atul Sati also demanded that the affected people should get adequate compensation and be rehabilitated properly

Press Trust of India Gopeshwar
Badrinath Dham

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 8:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, a group of local activists who first raised the land subsidence issue in the hill town, on Wednesday threatened to block traffic on the route to Badrinath if their demands are not met by April 27.

The Himalayan temple is scheduled to reopen for devotees after the winter break on April 27.

The Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti's (JBSS) demands include scrapping of the NTPC's Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project and the Helang-Marwadi bypass project.

In a letter to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, JBSS convener Atul Sati also demanded that the affected people should get adequate compensation and be rehabilitated properly.

If all this is not done by April 27, people will be forced to hit the streets in protest, Sati said in the letter.

He also said his organisation had urged the state government to constitute a high level committee consisting of local and JBSS representatives to deal with the crisis but the demand went unheeded compounding people's problems.

Also Read

Badrinath-Kedarnath temple doors to remain closed on Oct 25 solar eclipse

Badrinath National Highway develops cracks as Joshimath crisis intensifies

PM speaks to Uttarakhand CM on Joshimath land subsidence, rehabilitation

Ahead of PM Modi's visit, Uttarakhand CM conducts inspections in Badrinath

Uttarakhand CM Dhami arrives in Joshimath to inspect 'sinking' town

Refiners' February crude processing stays elevated amid robust demand

Chilling effect: Supreme Court lifts ban on MediaOne news channel

Govt has no plan to use Aadhaar data for census: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Delhi breaks into league of top ten busiest airports for the first time

India, Japan agree to diversify defence cooperation in emerging domains

Another demand made by the JBSS for the constitution of a coordination committee at the local level to address the subsidence problem was also ignored, he claimed.

"Due to the state government's dilly-dallying over the crisis in Joshimath, people are getting impatient and angry. If positive steps are not taken by the state government on our genuine demands by April 27, JBSS will have no option but to resort to a chakka jam agitation which may inconvenience the pilgrims coming for Char Dham yatra," Sati said.

The letter also bears the signatures of JBSS secretary and spokesman Kamal Raturi, besides a few others.

Earlier talking to PTI, Sati expressed his unhappiness with the way the issue is being treated by the state government.

"People are unhappy with the state government. They are still homeless and forced to live in temporary relief camps," he said.

The eight scientific institutions which carried out their study of the subsidence crisis in the town from different angles are yet to make their report public.

"No programme has been worked out yet to save Joshimath. The JBSS has been agitating over the issue for four months. But we are not being heard," Sati alleged.

Topics : activist crackdown | Uttarakhand | Himalayas

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 5:16 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon