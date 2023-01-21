JUST IN
RSS ideology and Netaji's ideals poles apart, don't coincide: Anita Bose
PM to address public meeting, inaugurate projects in Hyderabad on Feb 13
AI urination case: Pilots' body mulls legal course after pilot suspended
Morbi bridge tragedy: Hearing on Oreva Group MD's pre-arrest bail adjourned
Raj: CM grants Rs 90 cr to expand facilities at Health Sciences University
Joshimath crisis: Pets and cattle displaced as owners navigate fallout
India's G-20 presidency: Opportunity for developing world's climate agenda
Seven people injured in twin blasts amid heightened security in Jammu
Jammu-Kashmir's LG Manoj Sinha condoles loss of lives in Kathua mishap
Explosion at ex-MLA & prominent Gujjar leader's house in J-K's Poonch
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
J-K LG condemns twin blasts in Jammu, calls for steps to identify culprits
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Badrinath National Highway develops cracks as Joshimath crisis intensifies

Cracks of one to two metre long have devloped on the Badrinath National Highway in Joshimath, which is the only road that leads to Badrinath, a place of faith for millions of Hindus

Topics
National Highways | Uttarakhand

IANS  |  Joshimath 

Cracks appeared in an area due to landslides, in Joshimath on Saturday.
Representational Image

Cracks of one to two metre long have devloped on the Badrinath National Highway in Joshimath, which is the only road that leads to Badrinath, a place of faith for millions of Hindus.

Disaster Management Secretary Ranjit Sinha said that the administration has been keeping a close watch on the land subsidence of the highway.

Sinha stated that the concerned agencies have been instructed to repair the road. He said it would be completely repaired before the Char Dham yatra.

Repairing the road before the yatra would pose as a big challenge for the government.

Significantly, the number of structures that have developed cracks in the holy city has increased to 863.

In view of the cracks, along with the obstruction of the road to Badrinath Dham, the contact of the Indian Army with the China border may also be cut off.

Geologist Prof M.P.S. Bisht, after visiting the area, said that the pattern of the cracks is parallel.

Apart from this, sinking of the huge stones on the side of the road is also becoming a casue of concern for the government.

--IANS

smita/fs/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on National Highways

First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 16:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU