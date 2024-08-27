Business Standard
K Kavitha vows to 'return with interest' against those behind her arrest

The BRS leader, who appeared emotional after reuniting with her family, insisted on her innocence and said her arrest as politically motivated

K Kavitha

She expressed gratitude to her supporters and promised to redouble efforts for public welfare. | Photo: ANI twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 11:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BRS leader K Kavitha on Tuesday vowed to "return with interest" against those behind her arrest in the Delhi liquor policy case, striking a defiant tone after being released on bail following over five months in judicial custody.
Addressing media at the BRS party office here, Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, said, "I will return with interest to those who put me and my family through this ordeal. Our time will come."

The BRS leader, who appeared emotional after reuniting with her family, insisted on her innocence and said her arrest as politically motivated.
"Only because of politics, I was put behind bars. I made no mistake. I will fight and prove I'm innocent," Kavitha declared after coming out of the Tihar jail.
"I am Telangana's daughter, KCR's daughter. I cannot commit a mistake. I am stubborn and good," she added.
Kavitha acknowledged the personal toll of her incarceration, stating, "Being separated from my family and children for five-and-a-half months as a mother was particularly trying."

The BRS leader vowed to fight on both legal and political fronts, asserting that her imprisonment had only strengthened the party's resolve.
"We will fight this battle on both legal and political fronts. By unjustly imprisoning me, they have only strengthened the BRS party and KCR's resolve," Kavitha said.
She expressed gratitude to her supporters and promised to redouble efforts for public welfare.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 11:45 PM IST

