ED files money laundering case to probe irregularities in R G Kar Hospital

ED files money laundering case to probe irregularities in R G Kar Hospital

The federal agency has taken cognisance of a CBI FIR to file its Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), equivalent to an FIR, under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act

The accused in the ED case are the same who have been named in the CBI complaint, they said | Photo: X @dir_ed

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 2:40 PM IST

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a money laundering case to probe alleged financial irregularities at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital during the tenure of its former principal Sandip Ghosh and some others, official sources said Tuesday.
The federal agency has taken cognisance of a CBI FIR to file its Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), equivalent to an FIR, under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The agency, according to the sources, has gathered banking and medical procurement documents related to this hospital and medical college from "various sources" and it may soon issue summons to the accused for questioning and recording of their statements, the sources said.
The accused in the ED case are the same who have been named in the CBI complaint, they said.
In its FIR registered on the directions of the Calcutta High Court, the CBI has booked Ghosh and three Kolkata-based private entities -- Ma Tara Traders of Madhya Jhorehat, Banipur, Howrah; Eshan Cafe of 4/1, Belgachia and Khama Louha.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has pressed various sections under the Indian Penal Code, including 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating) and section 7 (offence relating to public servant being bribed) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The CBI on Sunday raided the premises of Ghosh, ex-medical superintendent Sanjay Vashisth and 13 others in and around Kolkata in connection with this probe into alleged financial irregularities at the medical institute that is under scanner following alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee woman doctor on August 9.
A CBI official had told reporters during the Sunday searches that "bahut kuch hai (There is a lot).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 2:40 PM IST

