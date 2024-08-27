Business Standard
Home / India News / Senior IPS officer B Srinivasan appointed as NSG Director General

Senior IPS officer B Srinivasan appointed as NSG Director General

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved appointment of Srinivasan as Director General, NSG, from the date of joining the post and up to August 31, 2027

B Srinivasan

Srinivasan is a 1992 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Bihar cadre. | Source: ANI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 11:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Senior IPS officer B Srinivasan was on Tuesday appointed as the Director General of the National Security Guard (NSG).
Srinivasan is a 1992 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Bihar cadre.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved appointment of Srinivasan as Director General, NSG, from the date of joining the post and up to August 31, 2027 i.e., the date of his superannuation, said a Personnel Ministry order.

Topics : IPS officers NSG Indian Police Service

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 11:32 PM IST

