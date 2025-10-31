Friday, October 31, 2025 | 10:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / K'taka 'caste survey' covers 61.4 mn people, projects population at 68.5 mn

K'taka 'caste survey' covers 61.4 mn people, projects population at 68.5 mn

Census 2027

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

The ongoing Social and Educational Survey, nicknamed as 'caste survey', has so far covered 6,13,83,908 people in the state, Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission said on Friday.

The brief summary shared by the Commission said that the projected population of Karnataka is 6,85,38,000 whereas the surveyed population as on October 31 was 6,13,83,908.

The Commission said 4,22,258 households refused to take part in the survey while 34,49,681 houses were either vacant or locked.

The survey, started on September 22, was supposed to conclude on October 7. The government extended the survey duration for another 10 days till October 18 due to incomplete survey work. It was further extended till October 31.

 

The Commission has also decided to extend the survey for self-participation through online' till November 10 using the link https://kscbcselfdeclaration.karnataka.gov.in  The department said that those who refused to participate in the survey, and those who were not available when the enumerators visited their homes, can also utilise this opportunity to record their information through online platform.

"Since this survey will help the government in formulating its policies and schemes, all citizens are hereby requested to participate in the survey through self-declaration," the statement said.

People can avail information about the survey through the Commission's helpline number 80507 70004.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

