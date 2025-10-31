Friday, October 31, 2025 | 10:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Commercial vehicles below BS-IV to be barred from entering Delhi from Sat

Commercial vehicles below BS-IV to be barred from entering Delhi from Sat

The 23 locations include Kundli border, Rajokri border, Tikri border, Aya Nagar border, Kalindi Kunj border, Auchandi, Mandoli, Kapashera, Bajghera Toll/ Dwarka Expressway, etc

vehicle, TRAFFIC

These teams will be monitored by an inspector-level officer. According to the official, there are an estimated 50,000 to 70,000 vehicles that are below BS-IV standards. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 10:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Starting Saturday, commercial goods vehicles that do not meet BS-IV standards will be prohibited from entering Delhi. To enforce this regulation, multiple teams from the Transport Department and Traffic Police will be deployed, officials said.

The transport department, in collaboration with the traffic police, has formed 23 teams for enforcement purposes.

"We have chalked out a plan to monitor these vehicles. There are 23 points from where 90 per cent of the vehicles enter Delhi. There are 23 teams that have been formed. These include traffic police personnel and the transport department's enforcement officers. They will be deployed at designated locations and will turn back vehicles not meeting norms," said a senior official.

 

The 23 locations include Kundli border, Rajokri border, Tikri border, Aya Nagar border, Kalindi Kunj border, Auchandi, Mandoli, Kapashera, Bajghera Toll/ Dwarka Expressway, etc.

These teams will be monitored by an inspector-level officer. According to the official, there are an estimated 50,000 to 70,000 vehicles that are below BS-IV standards.

Also Read

Tata motors

Explainer: Tata Motors demerger and what it means for shareholders

Tata motors

Tata Motors, THINK Gas enter partnership for truck LNG refueling ecosystem

commercial vehicle, cv, trucks, buses

GST cut on commercial vehicles to reduce fleet acquisition costs: Crisil

Tata motors

Demerger impact: Tata Motors passenger vehicle unit valued at ₹1.45 trn

Ashok Leyland, commercial vehicles, M&HCV, GST cut, stock outlook, Kotak Research, Motilal Oswal, Nuvama, Elara Capital, CV sector

CV segment biggest beneficiary of GST cut in auto sector: Ashok Leyland

"We requested data on these vehicles from the MCD, but they do not have exact figures. However, the estimate ranges between 50,000 and 70,000," he added.

The enforcement teams will operate in two shifts: from 8 am to 8 pm and from 8 pm to 8 am. BS-IV compliant commercial goods vehicles will be permitted to enter Delhi until October 31, 2026, as a transitional measure.

There will be no restrictions on the entry of commercial goods vehicles registered in Delhi, BS-VI compliant diesel vehicles, BS-IV compliant diesel vehicles, until October 31, 2026, or vehicles running on CNG, LNG, or electricity.

In a meeting held on October 17, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) approved a sweeping ban on the entry of polluting commercial vehicles into Delhi from November 1, amid the city's pollution woes.

A senior traffic police officer said that a coordination meeting took place between Haryana and Delhi Police, during which it was decided that personnel from both jurisdictions would be deployed at over 120 locations to inspect vehicles.

"A large number of vehicles enter the national capital from the Gurugram side. Therefore, coordinating with Haryana Police was crucial to prevent BS-I, BS-II, and BS-III vehicles from entering the capital. We have identified over 120 locations for traffic personnel to check vehicles," the officer explained.

Transporter Rajendra Kapoor expressed concerns that the ban on entry could result in price increases for essential goods, affecting the general public. He suggested that the government should explore more effective measures to combat pollution, rather than simply banning certain types of vehicles.

The AQI in Delhi improved on Friday, dropping to 218 from 373 the previous day, marking a decrease of 155 points, with experts citing rainfall and increased wind speed across the National Capital Region as key factors behind the change.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 218 at 4 pm, down from Thursday's reading of 373, which was classified as "very poor.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

Investigation agencies can't arbitrarily summon advocates for legal advice

ISRO

ISRO inks MoU to map coal fires and land subsidence in Jharia Coalfield

e-waste, electronic waste

Centre earns ₹551 cr from scrap, e-waste disposal in cleanliness drive

Winter,IMD Weather Alert

IMD predicts cooler days, warmer nights across most parts of India in Nov

Delhi Crime, Delhi Police, Kidnap, Missing

Teenage girls at highest risk as women make up 61% of Delhi's missing cases

Topics : commercial vehicle Delhi Pollution Delhi traffic

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 10:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListResident Evil Requiem Pre-OrdersQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon