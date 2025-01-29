Business Standard

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 | 08:23 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Karnataka HC says ED's search, seizure at ex-Muda chief's home unlawful

Karnataka HC says ED's search, seizure at ex-Muda chief's home unlawful

The Karnataka High Court ruled on Wednesday that the Enforcement Directorate's search and seizure at the residence of former Commissioner of MUDA was unlawful and an abuse of legal procedures.

MLCs protest, MUDA Protest

Bengaluru: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah speaks as BJP and JD(S) MLCs protest in the well against alleged corruption in MUDA and Valmiki Corporation during the Karnataka Legislative Council session at Vidhana Soudha,in Thursday, July 25, 2024.(Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 8:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Karnataka High Court ruled on Wednesday that the Enforcement Directorate's search and seizure at the residence of former Commissioner of MUDA was unlawful and an abuse of legal procedures.

The court also granted the official the right to initiate legal action against those involved in the search.

The case is linked to allegations of illegal site allotment to Parvathy B M, the wife of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Justice Hemant Chandangoudar, delivering the verdict, stated that the ED must uphold fairness in its investigations, as it is a key agency responsible for tackling money laundering.

He emphasised that searches conducted arbitrarily infringe upon the fundamental right to liberty and privacy under Article 21 of the Constitution. The court found that the ED had no prima facie evidence to invoke Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), making the search baseless and a violation of legal procedures.

 

Also Read

Enforcement Directorate, ED

MUDA case: ED summons Siddaramaiah's wife to appear before it on Tuesday

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED attaches Rs 300 cr assets in MUDA-linked money laundering case

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka HC defers hearing on plea for CBI probe in MUDA scam till Jan 27

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

CM Siddaramaiah challenges Kumaraswamy to prove corruption charges

Scam

Scams @2024: Major political controversies that made headlines this year

"The ED cannot disregard procedural fairness outlined in the PMLA. Civil liberties cannot be compromised without adhering to due process," the judgment noted.

Granting relief to Natesh D B, former commissioner of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), the court nullified the search operation carried out on October 28-29, 2024. It also invalidated his statements recorded under Section 17(1)(f) of the PMLA and quashed the summons issued on October 29 and November 6, 2024, under Section 50 of the Act.

The court observed that while the allegations revolve around the illegal allotment of sites during Natesh's tenure as MUDA Commissioner, no evidence suggested that he received any financial benefit from the transactions. As a result, he could not be held liable for possessing, concealing, or using proceeds of crime under Section 3 of the PMLA.

The court further clarified that merely holding a site allegedly allocated unlawfully does not automatically constitute an offence under the Act unless all elements required under Section 3 are met.

Additionally, the high court granted Natesh the right to initiate legal action under Section 62 of the PMLA against the officials involved in the search, stating that whether the operation was vexatious would need to be determined through trial.

The ED had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) on October 1, 2024, based on an FIR filed by the Lokayukta regarding alleged irregularities in MUDA site allotments.

Following authorisation from the ED's Joint Director, an Assistant Director conducted the search at Natesh's residence under Section 17 of the PMLA. During the operation, his mobile phone was seized, and its data was transferred to a hard disk. He was also questioned under oath as part of the probe.

More From This Section

marriage

WB's professor's video of wedding in class goes viral, probe ordered

A dedicated unit of tax sleuths tracking cases of evasion in the pre-goods and services tax (GST) era may cease to exist from financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

DGGI uncovers GST fraud involving Rs 3,200 cr worth fake invoices, two held

Isro

Isro creates history with 100th rocket launch; GSLV-F15 carries NVS-02

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Andhra to roll out 'WhatsApp governance' on Jan 30, offering 161 services

Prayagraj Stampede, MahaKumbh Stampede, Stampede

At least 30 killed, 60 injured in Maha Kumbh stampede, says DIG Krishna

Topics : MUDA Scam Karnataka government Karnataka High Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 8:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayRailway Budget Expected 2025Latest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon