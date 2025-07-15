Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / K'taka HC orders state to share stampede report with KSCA, RCB, and DNA

K'taka HC orders state to share stampede report with KSCA, RCB, and DNA

The court rejected the state's justification for withholding the report, noting that the Supreme Court permits sealed cover confidentiality only in matters involving national security

Bengaluru RCB stampede

The stampede occurred outside the Bengaluru Chinnaswamy Stadium while RCB was celebrating its maiden IPL title victory inside. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Karnataka High Court has directed the state government to provide a copy of the status report on the June 4 stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium, submitted by it in sealed cover, to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and DNA Entertainment Networks.

The court rejected the state's justification for withholding the report, noting that the Supreme Court permits sealed cover confidentiality only in matters involving national security, public interest, or privacy rights criteria that do not apply in this case.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice V Kameswar Rao and Justice C M Joshi made these observations on Monday while deciding whether parties involved in the suo motu public interest litigation on the stampede should be given access to the report. The stampede occurred outside the Bengaluru Chinnaswamy Stadium while RCB was celebrating its maiden IPL title victory inside.

 

Responding to the state government's argument that sharing the report could influence the ongoing judicial commission and magisterial inquiry, the bench called the concern unfounded and lacking in public interest justification.

It emphasised that retired judges and senior All-India Service officers heading the inquiries are not likely to be swayed by the contents of the status report.

The court reiterated that the suo motu proceedings were initiated to determine the cause of the stampede, assess accountability, and suggest preventive measures for the future. Withholding the report from key parties, while expecting their cooperation, would be "unfair", the bench said.

"If the sealed cover is opened and the report is shared with the respondents, they can help the court better understand the sequence of events, contributing factors, and whether the tragedy was avoidable," the judges observed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Doctor, Medical, Health care

NMC directs medical colleges to publish fees, stipend details online

undersea tunnel (total 21 kms) of the Bullet train project between Ghansoli & Shilphata in Maharashtra

First section of 21 km bullet train undersea tunnel opens in Maharashtra

suicide

Odisha student dies after self-immolation; CM Majhi vows strict punishment

fauja singh

Case registered under relevant sections following Fauja Singh's death

Ax-4 Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla and Mission Specialist Tibor Kapu enjoys views of Earth from the cupola

Highlights: Dragon spacecraft successfully undocks from International Space Station

Topics : Karnataka Royal Challengers Bangalore Stampede IPL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayOla Electric Q1 ResultsDividend Stocks TodayFire at Hisar-Rayalaseema ExpressSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon