Odisha student dies after self-immolation; CM Majhi vows strict punishment

Odisha student dies after self-immolation; CM Majhi vows strict punishment

Expressing grief over the student's death, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said all culprits in the case will face the strictest punishment under law

The second-year Integrated B.Ed student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College, Balasore, died on Monday night, after fighting for her life for three days

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

The Odisha college student who set herself ablaze following alleged sexual harassment by a professor died at Aiims here, the hospital said.

The second-year Integrated B.Ed student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College, Balasore, died on Monday night, after fighting for her life for three days.

She took the extreme step on Saturday over alleged inaction against the professor and suffered 95 per cent burns.

Expressing grief over the student's death, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said all culprits in the case will face the strictest punishment under law.

The woman was first admitted to the Balasore district hospital and then shifted to Aiims Bhubaneswar for advanced treatment. She was undergoing treatment in the ICU, Department of Burn Centre, according to officials.

 

"The patient was resuscitated with IV fluids, IV antibiotics, intubated and put on mechanical ventilation. Despite adequate resuscitation and all possible supportive management, including renal replacement therapy at the Burns ICU, she could not be revived and was declared clinically dead at 11:46 pm on July 14," the Department of Burn Centre said in a statement.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Majhi said, "I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of the female student from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College. Despite the government's fulfilment of all responsibilities and the tireless efforts of the expert medical team, the victim's life could not be saved."  "I pray for the eternal peace of her departed soul and beseech Lord Jagannath to grant strength to her family to bear this irreparable loss.

"I assure the family of the deceased student that all those guilty in this case will face the strictest punishment as per the law. For this, I have personally issued instructions to the authorities. The government stands firmly with the family," he said.

President Droupadi Murmu, who was at Aiims Bhubaneswar to attend its 5th convocation ceremony, paid an unscheduled visit to the burn and plastic surgery department on Monday evening and enquired about the student's condition.

Education Department HoD Samira Kumar Sahu and Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College Principal Dilip Ghose have been arrested in the case.

Topics : Odisha Odisha govt student suicide Suicide

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

