Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 10:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / First section of 21 km bullet train undersea tunnel opens in Maharashtra

First section of 21 km bullet train undersea tunnel opens in Maharashtra

In the spirit of strategic partnership between Japan and India, the Japanese government has agreed to introduce E10 Shinkansen trains in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train project

undersea tunnel (total 21 kms) of the Bullet train project between Ghansoli & Shilphata in Maharashtra

The bullet train project recently achieved a major milestone by completing 310 km of viaduct construction | X @AshwiniVaishnaw

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The bullet train project has achieved a major milestone of opening the first section of the 21 km undersea tunnel between BKC and Thane, according to an official release from the Ministry of Railways.

The bullet train project recently achieved a major milestone by completing 310 km of viaduct construction. Track laying, construction of overhead electrical wires, stations, and bridges are going on at a rapid pace. The construction work in Maharashtra has also picked up pace. In parallel, the progress on the procurement of systems for operations and control is also going well, the release highlighted.

In the spirit of strategic partnership between Japan and India, the Japanese government has agreed to introduce E10 Shinkansen trains in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train project. It is noteworthy that E10 will be introduced simultaneously in India and Japan, as per the release.

 

The entire 508 km corridor is being developed with Japanese Shinkansen technology. It will set new benchmarks for speed, safety, and reliability. This reflects the deep strategic and technological cooperation between India and Japan.

Civil works are progressing at a rapid pace across the alignment. A 310 km viaduct is constructed. 15 river bridges are completed, and four are in the advanced stages of construction. Out of 12 stations, five are completed and 3 more are now reaching completion stage. The station at BKC is an engineering marvel. The station will be located 32.5 m below ground, and the foundation is designed to support the construction of a 95 m high building above ground.

The success of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project is laying the foundation for future bullet train corridors in India. Future corridors are also under active consideration.

This remarkable pace of development showcases India's capability to execute world-class infrastructure using cutting-edge global technology, with Japan playing a pivotal role as a trusted partner in this transformative journey, the release informed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

suicide

Odisha student dies after self-immolation; CM Majhi vows strict punishment

fauja singh

Case registered under relevant sections following Fauja Singh's death

Ax-4 Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla and Mission Specialist Tibor Kapu enjoys views of Earth from the cupola

Highlights: Dragon spacecraft successfully undocks from International Space Station

SpiceJet

Two SpiceJet flyers try to storm cockpit, offloaded at Delhi airport

space

India's space odyssey begins anew with ambitious plans for the future

Topics : Bullet train project bullet train ahmedabad Bullet train Maharashtra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayOla Electric Q1 ResultsDividend Stocks TodayFire at Hisar-Rayalaseema ExpressSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon