Business Standard

Adani port protests: Vizhinjam police station attacked; 12 cops injured

The local fishing community claims that the breakwater and constructions would affect their livelihood and homes

Adani Ports | Vizhinjam Port | Kerala

Shine Jacob  |  Chennai 

File Photo: Vizhinjam International seaport
The stir against the Adani Vizhinjam International Seaport project took a violent turn on Sunday night with protestors attacking Vizhinjam police station in Kerala's capital city of Thiruvananthapuram. According to the media reports, at least 12 policemen were injured during the attack.

There were reported loss of public property, including damages to four police jeeps, two vans, 20 motorbikes and furniture in the police station. The protestors reached the station demanding the release of five people arrested earlier following the protests that happened on Saturday. After Saturday's protests, cases were reportedly registered against at least 50 Latin Catholic priests, including metropolitan Archbishop Thomas J Netto.

The local fishing community, led by the powerful Latin Catholic Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram, had been claiming from the beginning that the breakwater and constructions would affect their livelihood and homes.

According to the protesters, heavy coastal erosion was reported on the northern side of the port and sea accretion (accumulation of sand or land mass over time, along coastal regions) was seen in the south after construction began. Based on study by the National Institute of Ocean Technology in Chennai, parts of Shangumugham (600 m), Valiyathura (200 m) and Cheriyathura (100 m) on the northern side of the port have seen erosion. A top government official told Business Standard that this erosion has nothing to do with the construction of the port and the region was witnessing coastal erosion from early 2000s onwards.

First Published: Sun, November 27 2022. 22:34 IST

