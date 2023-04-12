close

Myanmar junta launches airstrike on own village: Over 100 feared dead

The anti-coup militias in Myanmar, known as the People's Defence Forces, or PDFs, are waging an armed rebellion against the military junta in various parts of the country

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 4:12 PM IST
An airstrike carried out by Myanmar's military on Tuesday is believed to have killed around 100 people, including children, according to independent media reports. There is little clarity about the exact number of deaths since the Myanmar military does not allow free media coverage in the country.
The United Nations has condemned the attack that targeted a village in the northwestern Sagaing region.

The spokesperson for the military junta, General Zaw Min Tun, told state television, "Yes, we launched the air strike." He said that they decided to attack Pa Zi Gyi because the village was holding a meeting to celebrate the opening of an office for their volunteer defence force.
It is important to note that the Sagaing region has staged one of the strongest oppositions to the military rule in Myanmar that seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021.

The anti-coup militias in Myanmar, known as the People's Defence Forces, or PDFs, are waging an armed rebellion against the military in various parts of the country. Communities in the Sagaing region have an active participation in this endeavour.
The BBC has reported that these militias have ambushed several army convoys from the junta on the roads. This has resulted in the junta using air power to push back any resistance to its authority.

The Myanmar military is dealing with an unwavering struggle launched by various militia groups in the country.
The Myanmar military has moved to target symbols of defiance against its rule. It has destroyed schools, health clinics, and even entire villages in hopes of completely eradicating the intent of resistance.

Villagers took pictures and shot videos of the scene after the airstrike, the report said. The visuals included torn-apart bodies lying on the ground. The strike put several buildings on fire. Locals said that they tried counting the bodies but could not do so since the bodies were in so many pieces and scattered, the report added.
China is believed to influence the political affairs of Myanmar, the Financial Times said in a report. Earlier, China and Russia had vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution that proposed condemning the coup. According to a Reuters report, China and Russia are the main weapons suppliers to the Myanmar Army.
Topics : Myanmar attack | India-Myanmar | Military weapon | coup | Aung San Suu Kyi | BS Web Reports | China

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 4:12 PM IST

