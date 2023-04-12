Myanmar junta launches airstrike on own village: Over 100 feared dead



The United Nations has condemned the attack that targeted a village in the northwestern Sagaing region. An airstrike carried out by Myanmar's military on Tuesday is believed to have killed around 100 people, including children, according to independent media reports. There is little clarity about the exact number of deaths since the Myanmar military does not allow free media coverage in the country.



It is important to note that the Sagaing region has staged one of the strongest oppositions to the military rule in Myanmar that seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021. The spokesperson for the military junta, General Zaw Min Tun, told state television, "Yes, we launched the air strike." He said that they decided to attack Pa Zi Gyi because the village was holding a meeting to celebrate the opening of an office for their volunteer defence force.



The BBC has reported that these militias have ambushed several army convoys from the junta on the roads. This has resulted in the junta using air power to push back any resistance to its authority. The anti-coup militias in Myanmar, known as the People's Defence Forces, or PDFs, are waging an armed rebellion against the military in various parts of the country. Communities in the Sagaing region have an active participation in this endeavour.

Also Read India seized 833 kg gold worth Rs 405 cr in FY22, highest from Myanmar After 3-yr lull, IndiGo to resume flights to China, Myanmar from March 2023 Twitter spending $13 million every year on meals at San Francisco HQ: Musk How reliable is India's China trade data? Are the rising Covid-19 cases in China a worry for India? Global EV battery market to grow fivefold to $616 billion in 2035 'Planet killer' asteroid to soon cross Earth's orbit, but poses no threat Tension on Taiwan Strait: What is the dispute between China and Taiwan? Sitharaman, Japanese counterpart to announce Sri Lanka debt restructuring Taiwan ruling party taps vice-president for closely-watched election



The Myanmar military has moved to target symbols of defiance against its rule. It has destroyed schools, health clinics, and even entire villages in hopes of completely eradicating the intent of resistance. The Myanmar military is dealing with an unwavering struggle launched by various militia groups in the country.