Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 11:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Kanpur car crash: Lawyer claims Mishra wasn't driving; police show footage

Kanpur car crash: Lawyer claims Mishra wasn't driving; police show footage

Mishra's counsel, Mrityunjay Kumar, told reporters that the vehicle was being driven by Mohan, a designated driver employed by Mishra's family, and not Mishra himself

kanpur, accident, Lamborghini

Kanpur Police has dismissed the claim, maintaining that the investigation so far has confirmed Mishra to be the driver at the time of the crash | PTI Photo

Press Trust of India Kanpur (UP)
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 11:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The investigation into the high-profile Lamborghini crash took a contentious turn on Tuesday after tobacco baron's son Shivam Mishra's lawyer claimed that his client was not driving the luxury sports car when it rammed into pedestrians on VIP Road, even as police said CCTV footage, eyewitness accounts and other evidence clearly place that he was driving.

Mishra's counsel, Mrityunjay Kumar, told reporters that the vehicle was being driven by Mohan, a designated driver employed by Mishra's family, and not Mishra himself.

"The car was being driven by the driver, not by Shivam Mishra. We will present the facts and evidence before the court," Kumar said, urging authorities to treat the incident as an accident rather than a criminal offence.

 

However, the Kanpur Police dismissed the claim, maintaining that the investigation so far has confirmed Mishra to be the driver at the time of the crash.

Commissioner of Police Raghubir Lal told PTI that available evidence and eyewitness statements corroborate Mishra's presence at the wheel.

Also Read

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP budget rises to ₹8.33 trillion; health outlay hits record: Eco Survey

Fire, Fire accident

Tanker carrying chemicals catches fire on Jaipur-Ajmer road; no casualties

kanpur, accident, Lamborghini

6 injured as UP tobacco tycoon son crashes Lamborghini in Kanpur, FIR filed

gavel

UP court acquits 22 in 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots murder, arson case

Accident, road accident

Biker dies after falling into open Delhi Jal Board pit; govt orders probe

"An FIR may sometimes contain incorrect or incomplete details initially. During the investigation, Shivam Mishra's involvement was confirmed through evidence, CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts," Lal said.

Senior officers also referred to videos from the spot, which appear to show bystanders and rescuers pulling a man believed to be Mishra out of the driver's seat immediately after the impact.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Atul Kumar Srivastava said CCTV footage from the site identifies the person pulled out of the vehicle as Mishra.

He added that submissions made by the counsel would not influence the probe.

"What an advocate argues in court does not affect our investigation. If the court seeks any clarification, all facts will be placed before it," DCP said further.

Police teams also visited Mishra's residence in Arya Nagar to serve a notice, but were unable to establish contact, said an official.

The FIR had initially named an unidentified driver of a Lamborghini car, but it was later updated to include Mishra as the accused. Also, the car has been seized for forensic examination.

The accident involving the Lamborghini Revuelto, an Italian luxury sports car that costs upwards of Rs 10 crore, took place on VIP Road in Kanpur's upscale Gwaltoli area around 3.15 pm. SHO Santosh Gaur was removed from his post and sent to police lines.

Shivam Mishra is the son of Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd's owner, K K Mishra, who had been under the I-T department's scanner for tax-related issues.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Noida Pollution, Pollution, Smog

Delhi AQI update: Air quality worsens, 11 stations see 'very poor' levels

Security, Manipur Security

Curfew imposed in Manipur's Ukhrul after miscreants set houses on fire

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

Transfer of land next to IMA 'to set up' Islamic institution under lens

Parth Pawar, Ajit Pawar

Pune land deal: Parth Pawar's firm challenges ₹21 crore stamp duty notice

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

BJP govt withdraws cases filed by AAP against Centre, LG during its tenure

Topics : road accident Accidents Kanpur Uttar Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 11:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayApple CarPaly AI UpdateRedmi Note 15 Pro Plus ReviewBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenPersonal Finance