Karnataka becomes third state to adopt resolution to scrap NEET exam

The Karnataka Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution to request the Centre to scrap the NEET or National Entrance cum Eligibility Test meant for admission to medical colleges in India and subsequently introduce its own entrance test.





"This House demands the Centre to exempt Karnataka from this exam and allow admission in the medical colleges to the school students based on the Common Entrance Test conducted by the State government and cancel the NEET system given the irregularities taking place nationwide and make essential amendments in the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 (Central Act 30 of 2019)," the resolution read.

The Karnataka Cabinet met on Monday to give its approval for adopting the resolution.

West Bengal adopts resolution against NEET





Earlier, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu passed resolutions demanding NEET be scrapped amid the nationwide protests over alleged irregularities in the conduct of the exam.

The Congress-led Karnataka government contended that the NEET examination system makes the school education system ineffective and added that it deprives state governments of their right to admit students in state-run institutions.

On Wednesday, West Bengal Assembly passed a resolution demanding the Centre to scrap the NEET exam. Last month, the Tamil Nadu assembly unanimously passed a resolution on the same issue.

NEET-UG 2024 controversy

The development follows the widespread controversy surrounding the exam after thousands of students protested against the operating body National Testing Agency (NTA) over alleged irregularities in the exam conduct.

This year, NEET-UG was conducted on May 5. However, after the results were announced on June 4, an unprecedented number of 67 students were declared toppers, triggering allegations that the exams were rigged.

Since then, aspirants and parents demanded that the NTA should be scrapped and the examination should be held again to ensure fairness. The Opposition has also sought Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.