WATCH: Haryana doctors go on strike, govt hospital services hit. Updates

The doctors in Haryana commenced a large-scale indefinite strike from Wednesday, calling for a shutdown of health services in government hospitals due to non-fulfillment of their demands by the government.





The President of the Haryana Civil Medical Services (HCMS) Association, Rajesh Khyalia and three other member doctors also have gone on an indefinite hunger strike in front of the office of the director general, Health Services, in Panchkula.

The HCMS is a representative body for the governmental hospital doctors in Haryana.

Haryana doctors’ strike: What are the demands of the protest

The doctors have kept before the Bharaitya Janata Party-led government several demands including the formation of a specialist cadre. To ensure parity with central government doctors, the association has also demanded a career progression scheme. Additionally, the organisation has asked to address the issue of direct recruitment of senior medical officers (SMOs). The reduction of the bond amount for postgraduate courses is also among the key demands by the doctors.

“We are not damaging any property… our protest is in a peaceful manner…,” one of the doctors was seen telling reporters in a video.

Services hit in Gurugram state-run hospitals

The protest followed despite the Nayab Singh Saini government’s plea to the doctors over its impact on the patients. HCMS president Khyalia noted that the call was taken after months of deadlock between the association and the government over the demands.

Khyalia added that they had already warned the government of the potential strike from July 25 about a month ago.

“We have been given repeated assurances but they remain unfulfilled,” he said, noting that the strike will impact outpatient departments (OPD), emergency, post-mortem, and other services from tomorrow onwards.

In Gurugram and Panipat, services were already impacted at state-run hospitals as patients waited in long queues in OPDs. Some patients in OPDs said that they were attended by trainee doctors and interns.

Govt calls meeting today to discuss issues

He said that the association on July 18 was assured that a notice related to two demands would be issued on Wednesday but that did not happen.

The government has called a meeting today to assuage the doctors and seek a solution. Khyalia said that the association representation will attend it but the strike will continue in case it fails to reach an outcome.

Health Minister Kamal Gupta has urged the association to call off the strike, assuring that their concerns are being taken seriously. He also mentioned about his recent meeting with the chief minister regarding the issue and said that the government is “actively working towards a resolution”.

[With PTI inputs]