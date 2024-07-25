Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

WATCH: Haryana doctors go on strike, govt hospital services hit. Updates

Haryana doctors' strike: The Haryana Civil Medical Services Association said that they had already warned the government of the potential strike about a month ago if their demands were not fulfilled

Doctors Strike, Doctors' strike, Doctors' protest

The government has called a meeting today to assuage the doctors and seek a solution. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 2:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The doctors in Haryana commenced a large-scale indefinite strike from Wednesday, calling for a shutdown of health services in government hospitals due to non-fulfillment of their demands by the government.

The President of the Haryana Civil Medical Services (HCMS) Association, Rajesh Khyalia and three other member doctors also have gone on an indefinite hunger strike in front of the office of the director general, Health Services, in Panchkula.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The HCMS is a representative body for the governmental hospital doctors in Haryana.

More From This Section

Parliament LIVE news: Opposition MPs should not insult people's mandate, says Kiren Rijiju

LIVE: Delhi court extends judicial custody of CM Kejriwal, Sisodia, K Kavitha in excise policy scam

As US dollar strengthens, dollar payments across world see sharp rise

IMD weather 2024: Red and Orange alerts for heavy rain in many states

Budget proposals for marine sector to boost India's aquaculture: MPEDA

Haryana doctors’ strike: What are the demands of the protest

The doctors have kept before the Bharaitya Janata Party-led government several demands including the formation of a specialist cadre. To ensure parity with central government doctors, the association has also demanded a career progression scheme. Additionally, the organisation has asked to address the issue of direct recruitment of senior medical officers (SMOs). The reduction of the bond amount for postgraduate courses is also among the key demands by the doctors.

“We are not damaging any property… our protest is in a peaceful manner…,” one of the doctors was seen telling reporters in a video.

Services hit in Gurugram state-run hospitals

The protest followed despite the Nayab Singh Saini government’s plea to the doctors over its impact on the patients. HCMS president Khyalia noted that the call was taken after months of deadlock between the association and the government over the demands.

Khyalia added that they had already warned the government of the potential strike from July 25 about a month ago.

“We have been given repeated assurances but they remain unfulfilled,” he said, noting that the strike will impact outpatient departments (OPD), emergency, post-mortem, and other services from tomorrow onwards.

In Gurugram and Panipat, services were already impacted at state-run hospitals as patients waited in long queues in OPDs. Some patients in OPDs said that they were attended by trainee doctors and interns.

Govt calls meeting today to discuss issues

He said that the association on July 18 was assured that a notice related to two demands would be issued on Wednesday but that did not happen.

The government has called a meeting today to assuage the doctors and seek a solution. Khyalia said that the association representation will attend it but the strike will continue in case it fails to reach an outcome.

Health Minister Kamal Gupta has urged the association to call off the strike, assuring that their concerns are being taken seriously. He also mentioned about his recent meeting with the chief minister regarding the issue and said that the government is “actively working towards a resolution”.

[With PTI inputs]

Also Read

Viral Video: UK cop stamps on Pak national's head at airport, suspended

UPSC to revamp exams with new tech, CCTV surveillance amid Puja Khedkar row

Rediffusion launches Konjo, specialist agency for Indian startups

3 electrocuted in Pune amid heavy rain; schools shut, NDRF teams on alert

Royalty not tax: SC grants states power to levy taxes on mineral rights

Topics : BS Web Reports Haryana doctors protests doctors Gurugram

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi RainsBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEParliament Monsoon Session 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateParis Olympics 2024 LIVE ScoreBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon