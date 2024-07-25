Parliament LIVE news: MPs to continue debate on Budget, day after Opposition protest

Parliament LIVE news updates: The discussion on the Union Budget 2024-25, presented on July 23, will continue in both Houses of Parliament on Thursday. Both Houses of Parliament took up discussion on the Union Budget 2024 on July 24, with opposition parties accusing it of being "discriminatory" to most states and lacking vision. The discussion was initiated by former Finance Minister and Congress MP P Chidambaram in Rajya Sabha and Congress MP Kumari Selja initiated the discussion in Lok Sabha. Raising four major challenges, Chidambaram said the most significant challenge is unemployment and data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) indicates that the unemployment rate for June 2024 is 9.2 per cent .

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kirtivardhan Singh will lay papers on the table today.Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar is likely to make a statement regarding status of implementation of recommendations and observations contained in the 250th report of the department-related parliamentary standing committee on Home Affairs on action taken by the government on the recommendations and observations contained in the 243rd report of the committee on demands for grants (2023-24) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.