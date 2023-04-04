close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar booked for throwing notes in rally

The Mandya Court, on Tuesday, booked Shivakumar for allegedly throwing Rs 500 currency notes during the Praja Dhwani Yatra in Mandya

ANI Politics
DK Shivakumar

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 9:47 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Mandya Court, on Tuesday, booked the Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar for allegedly throwing Rs 500 currency notes during the Praja Dhwani Yatra in Mandya.

During the Congress party's 'Praja Dhwani Yatra' near Bevinahalli in Srirangapatna on March 28, Shivakumar was allegedly seen throwing Rs 500 currency notes at the artists performing in the rally.

After the incident, the Election Commission filed a complaint, based on which a non-cognisable offence was registered against DK Shivakumar. After that, the Congress leader was booked by Mandya rural police at the direction of a local court.

Earlier on March 29, Shivakumar had expressed confidence in the Congress's preparedness for the Assembly elections.

"Congress is ready for elections, we want this govt to be dismissed. The earlier this govt is dismissed, the better it is for the state and country. This election will be development-oriented and for a corruption-free state and country," Shivakumar told reporters

Hitting out at Bharatiya Janata Party, the state Congress chief alleged that the party is "compromising corruption" in Karnataka.

Also Read

Gujarat Assembly elections: BJP upbeat ahead of counting of votes

Congress high command will decide on who will be the CM: D K Shivakumar

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the polls

Mallikarjun Kharge's election will galvanise Congress, says DK Shivakumar

Congress will touch 150 seats in Karnataka polls, claims DK Shivakumar

Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms lash parts of Delhi-NCR; traffic woes likely

Tripura CM Manik Saha attends mega blood donation camp in Agartala

LIVE: Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Telangana

Rs 50k per month for 2bhk: Bangalore is now India's hottest rental market

Editors Guild concerned over social media suspension of Punjab journalists

"This election will be a model because corruption is at its peak. PM Modi encouraged corruption and did not open his mouth. He did not take any action against his party leaders. Only for the sake of the party, he is compromising a lot of corrupt activities. The BJP never gave employment to the youth. Our clean administration will bring our party to power," he added.

Karnataka, which has 224 seats in the Assembly currently has 119 MLAs of the ruling BJP, while Congress has 75 and its ally JD(S) has 28 seats.

The Election Commission on March 29 announced the schedule for the Karnataka Assembly elections. The polling would take place in a single phase on May 10, and the counting of votes will be done on May 13.

Topics : D K Shivakumar | Karnataka | Congress

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 9:10 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon