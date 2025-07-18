Karnataka conman held for duping several businessmen in multi-crore fraud

Mangaluru City Police has arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly defrauding multiple businessmen through fake loan and land schemes, India Today reported on Friday. The operation was led by Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy and ACP Ravish Nayak.
The accused, Rohan Saldanha of Jepinamogaru area, allegedly scammed crores of rupees from victims by offering bogus loans of up to ₹500 crore and promising profitable real estate deals, the report added. He collected advance payments ranging from ₹50 lakh to ₹4 crore as “stamp duty” — after which he reportedly cut all communication and disappeared.
According to the India Today report, one of Saldanha’s bank accounts recorded over ₹40 crore in transactions within three months. City police suspect the actual fraud total could be much higher.
Saldanha allegedly gained trust by projecting affluence and claiming access to major financial institutions that could issue loans up to ₹600 crore. Victims say he used private meetings, wealth displays, and claims of influence to target them.
“He shows the visitors lands worth crores. He says he will give loans of ₹500 crores, ₹600 crores. Initially, he swindles four to five crores in the name of commission and stamp duty,” the police statement said, as quoted by Mangalorean.com.
#WATCH | Karnataka | Police conducted a raid at the residence of fraudster Rohan Saldana and detained him, late last night in Mangaluru pic.twitter.com/Wy02JnRm2W— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2025
What the police found:
During their midnight raid, the police uncovered a custom-built home designed for deception:
- Hidden chambers behind walls and wardrobes
- Underground corridors with concealed staircases
- Surveillance rooms with high-definition cameras
- Exotic décor, including rare ornamental plants (valued at ₹3–5 lakh each) and a private liquor collection.
The police further said that a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered. Investigators are probing the source of Saldanha’s assets and whether the case is linked to broader financial crimes, including money laundering, the report mentioned.