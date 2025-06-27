Friday, June 27, 2025 | 10:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Pump & dump stock 'scam': Sebi seizes 'incrimating evidence' in search ops

Pump & dump stock 'scam': Sebi seizes 'incrimating evidence' in search ops

Without disclosing specific details, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said as part of probing the scam, search and seizure operations were carried out at multiple locations

Sebi

In a statement, Sebi said it has conducted search and seizure operations at multiple locations in the month of June 2025 in connection with pump and dump in certain scrips and has seized incriminating evidences.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 10:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Markets watchdog Sebi on Friday said it has seized "incriminating evidence" in the pump and dump scam involving shares of various companies during search operations conducted this month.

Without disclosing specific details, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said as part of probing the scam, search and seizure operations were carried out at multiple locations.

In a pump and dump scheme, fraudsters typically spread false or misleading information to create a buying frenzy that will "pump" up the price of a stock and then "dump" shares of the stock by selling their own shares at the inflated price. Once the fraudsters dump their shares and stop hyping the stock, the stock price typically falls and investors lose money.

 

In a statement, Sebi said it has conducted search and seizure operations at multiple locations in the month of June 2025 in connection with pump and dump in certain scrips and has seized incriminating evidences.

"Investigation in the matter is under progress," it added.

Sebi has been intensifying its crackdown on pump and dump operations in recent months, following a rise in such schemes being perpetrated through social media, messaging, and video-sharing platforms.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Premiumauto components, auto sector

Auto component sector: Listed bearings makers have a strong outlook

Premiuminsurers, insurance

Better policy mix drives the growth for the private life insurers

investors, HSBC, equity markets

Investors' wealth surges by ₹12.26 trillion in 4 days of market rally

Stock markets, Indian markets

Stock market close highlights: Sensex tops 84k; Nifty at 25,638; SMIDs gain; Oil & Gas outperforms

Rupee, Indian rupee

Rupee posts best week since Jan 2023 as oil prices slide; ends below 85.5/$

Topics : SEBI probe Scam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 10:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025ICAI CA Final ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon