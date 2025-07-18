Friday, July 18, 2025 | 04:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / No Sarfaesi protection for tenants without proof of tenancy before mortgage

No Sarfaesi protection for tenants without proof of tenancy before mortgage

The Supreme Court rules that tenants cannot claim Sarfaesi Act protection unless they can show tenancy began before the property was mortgaged

SC: Tenants must show tenancy predates mortgage to claim Sarfaesi protection

Tenants can’t block eviction under Sarfaesi without tenancy proof: Supreme Court | Photo:PTI

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 4:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court (SC) has ruled that tenants cannot invoke protection under the Sarfaesi Act unless they can establish that their tenancy existed before the property was mortgaged. This decision, reported by LiveLaw, marks a significant clarification in the legal landscape governing the conflict between tenancy rights and the enforcement powers of lenders.
 
This ruling came in a case where PNB Housing Finance took over a property after the borrower defaulted. A man claimed he’d been living there since 1987, but failed to prove his claim of occupancy before the mortgage was created.
 
An earlier Calcutta High Court verdict had restored possession of the home to the man. A  bench comprising Justices PS Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi reversed the High Court’s decision after PNB Housing Finance contested its ruling.
 
 

Background of the case

The respondent in the case claimed he had been residing in the disputed property since 1987, based on an unregistered five-year lease. However, the property later came under the ownership of a borrower who mortgaged it to PNB Housing in 2017. When the borrower defaulted on the loan, the lender invoked its rights under Section 13(4) of the Sarfaesi Act, 2002, taking possession of the property—first symbolically, then physically.
 
The respondent challenged the possession move, citing protections under the West Bengal Premises Tenancy Act, 1997, and the High Court initially sided with him. But the apex court took a different view.

Also Read

ZIM vs NZ: The coin flip between New Zealand's Mitchell Santner and Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza is at 4 pm IST today.

ZIM vs NZ LIVE SCORE, Tri-Nation T20 series: NZ win the toss, elect to bowl first against the hosts

Raghuram Rajan

India needs to be careful, clever in trade talks with US: Raghuram Rajan

Premiumvote,voting,election,voter

Just over a quarter of Bihar's first-time voters have a birth certificate

jsw steel

JSW Steel Q1 FY26 results: Profit soars 158% YoY to ₹2,184 cr; up 45% QoQ

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 20th instalment may be released today

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 20th instalment not released today: What to know

 

What’s the Sarfaesi Act?

The Sarfaesi Act (short for Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest) is a law from 2002 that helps banks and financial institutions recover loans quickly and reduce bad debts (known as non-performing assets or NPAs).
 
The lender doesn’t need to go to court to do this. They can auction or sell the property to recover the unpaid loan. The Act also supports the restructuring of distressed loans and allows banks to bundle and sell bad loans (called securitisation) to asset reconstruction companies.
 

SC reaffirms 2019 precedent on tenant obligations

The bench referred to the precedent set in Bajarang Shyamsunder Agarwal v Central Bank of India (2019), which made it clear that a tenant must furnish documentary evidence such as rent receipts, utility or property tax bills to claim protection under tenancy laws when a property is subject to mortgage.
 
The court also said that verbal agreements or unregistered leases do not offer long-term protection, especially after the bank issues a notice under the Sarfaesi Act. 

More From This Section

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 20th instalment may be released today

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 20th instalment not released today: What to know

Jammu–Vaishno Devi railways 2025

Jammu-Vaishno Devi rail line doubling: What it means for pilgrims, tourism

Bomb Threat, Delhi Police

Delhi University's IP, Hindu, SRCC receive bomb threats via email

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Next cabinet meet to discuss panel report on Bengaluru stampede: K'taka CM

Supreme Court

SC raps govt over NIA trial delays, says bail likely without special courts

Topics : Sarfaesi Act Supreme Court Rental house loan recovery NPA Non performing assets BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayRIL Q1 results PreviewGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon