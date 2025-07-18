Friday, July 18, 2025 | 03:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 20th instalment not released today: What to know

The 20th instalment of the 'PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana' is not released today to over 9.8 crore farmers nationwide, on July 18, according to multiple unconfirmed reports

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

PM Kisan Samman 20th instalment : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not released the next tranche of ₹2,000 in July, while millions of farmers await the 20th instalment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. The 19th instalment of PM Kisan, which is credited every four months, was released in February 2025. Last year, the instalment was credited on time in the month of June, but the amount has been postponed this year.
 
At a public meeting in Motihari (East Champaran) on July 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reportedly planning to announce the release of the 20th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to over 9.8 crore farmers nationwide. Millions of eligible farmers could receive a direct payment of ₹2,000 into their bank accounts if PM Modi presses the button.
 

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 20th Instalment: How to avail?

a) Keep your bank account linked with your Aadhaar card.
b) View Aadhar seeding with bank account status.
c) Keep DBT option active in Aadhaar-seeded bank account

d). Finish the e-KYC process
e). View Aadhaar seeding status under the Know Your Status' module in the PM Kisan Portal.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 20th Instalment: Steps to update land address?

Step 1: Go to the PM Kisan’s website at https://pmkisan.gov.in.
Step 2: Press on ‘State Transfer Request’ on the homepage under ‘Farmers Corner’.
Step 3. Enter the ‘Registration Number’ or ‘Aadhaar Number’.
Step 4: Fill in the captcha code and press on ‘Get OTP’
Step 5: Fill in the OTP
Step 6: Upload ‘proof of cultivable land’ in your name (land records, khasra/khatoni, etc.)
Step 7: Review changes and send the form online.

Why is the PM Kisan 20th instalment getting delayed? 

Farmers' accounts have not yet been credited with the 20th instalment of June 2025. The payment for qualified farmers is anticipated to be released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this month. 
 
February, June, and October are typically when the PM Kisan instalment is released. This year, many anticipated a similar timeline. However, as the date has not yet been formally announced, it appears that the 20th instalment has been delayed this time.

Who is eligible for the PM Kisan Yojana Scheme 2025?

Citizenship of India
Own cultivable land
Mandatory for a small or marginal farmer
Not be a pensioner receiving Rs 10,000 or more per month
Individuals who haven't filed an income tax
Individuals of 'not' being institutional landholders.

What is the PM Kisan Scheme?

The PM Kisan scheme, which was introduced in 2019 after being announced by then-Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in the Interim Budget, has grown to be the biggest DBT system globally. 
 
Eligible farmers are given Rs 2,000 every four months under this scheme, which adds up to Rs 6,000 annually throughout the April–July, August–November, and December–March cycles. The funds are transferred straight into the beneficiaries' bank accounts.
 

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

